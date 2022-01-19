Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Starbucks Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBUX   US8552441094

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/19 01:12:11 pm
98.005 USD   +0.28%
01:07pStarbucks suspends vaccine, test requirement after U.S. court ruling
RE
12:09pStarbucks nixes vaccine mandate after Supreme Court ruling
AQ
01/18Starbucks Taps Meituan For Coffee Deliveries, Reservation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Starbucks suspends vaccine, test requirement after U.S. court ruling

01/19/2022 | 01:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Starbucks logo is pictured on the door of the Green Apron Delivery Service at the Empire State Building in New York

(Reuters) - Starbucks Corp suspended COVID-19 vaccine-or-test requirement for U.S. employees that had been mandated by the government, according to a memo sent to workers on Tuesday, following an adverse U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

The coffee giant had said earlier this month it would require its around 220,000 U.S. employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing.

The U.S. Supreme Court last week struck down Joe Biden administration's vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses, ruling that the policy overstepped executive authority.

"We respect the court's ruling and will comply," Starbucks Chief Operating Officer John Culver wrote in a memo to workers.

The move follows a similar decision from industrial conglomerate General Electric Co.

More than 90% of the company's workers have already disclosed their vaccination status, with a vast majority fully vaccinated, according to the memo.

Culver also said in the memo Starbucks strongly encourages vaccinations and boosters as well as disclosure of vaccination status.

United States currently leads the world in the daily average number of new deaths reported, accounting for one in every four deaths reported worldwide each day.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -0.91% 101.9334 Delayed Quote.8.91%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -3.16% 61.08 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
S&P GSCI COFFEE INDEX 1.75% 187.7937 Delayed Quote.5.99%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 0.25% 97.99 Delayed Quote.-16.45%
All news about STARBUCKS CORPORATION
01:07pStarbucks suspends vaccine, test requirement after U.S. court ruling
RE
12:09pStarbucks nixes vaccine mandate after Supreme Court ruling
AQ
01/18Starbucks Taps Meituan For Coffee Deliveries, Reservation
MT
01/18Starbucks Announces Q1 Fiscal Year 2022 Results Conference Call
BU
01/18Starbucks on Track for Lowest Close in Nearly a Year -- Data Talk
DJ
01/18Starbucks Enters Partnership With Meituan to Boost China Delivery Services
MT
01/18Today on Wall Street: Changes
01/18Starbucks ties up with Meituan to bolster presence in crucial China market
RE
01/17China stocks rise as property, infrastructure firms gain; Hang Seng down
RE
01/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STARBUCKS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32 651 M - -
Net income 2022 3 999 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10 220 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,7x
Yield 2022 2,03%
Capitalization 115 B 115 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,82x
EV / Sales 2023 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 383 000
Free-Float -
Chart STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Starbucks Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 97,73 $
Average target price 122,07 $
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin R. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rachel Marie Ruggeri Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mellody Louise Hobson Chairman
Gerri Martin-Flickinger Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jeff Wile Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-16.45%114 657
COMPASS GROUP PLC4.39%41 757
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-5.07%17 801
SODEXO8.05%13 802
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED5.46%6 690
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION6.28%4 951