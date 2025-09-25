Starbucks announced on Thursday that its board of directors had approved a restructuring plan involving store closures and job cuts as part of the continuation of its "Back to Starbucks" strategic plan launched by CEO Brian Niccol.



The American coffee chain did not specify how many stores would be affected by these measures, nor how many baristas would be affected, simply stating that it would involve stores where it seems impossible to offer the experience and environment it wishes to offer its customers and where profitability criteria cannot be met.



The Seattle-based group, which plans to end its fiscal year at end-September with nearly 18,300 stores in the US and Canada—either directly operated or franchised—explains, however, that it intends to increase this number during FY 2025/2026.



At the same time, Starbucks says it intends to cut some 900 administrative jobs, i.e., outside these cafés, while also abandoning certain hiring plans.



In total, the company expects to record $1bn in expenses as a result of these decisions, including $400m in impairment provisions and $600m earmarked, amongst other things, for severance payments to employees who will be laid off.



On the New York Stock Exchange, Starbucks shares fell 1% on Thursday morning in the wake of these announcements, bringing its losses since the beginning of the year to 8.5%.