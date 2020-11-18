Starbucks : to hike U.S. employee pay at least 10% - memo

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp will
hike pay for baristas, shift supervisors and cafe attendants at
its U.S. outlets by at least 10% effective Dec. 14, according to
an internal memo seen by Reuters.
The world's largest coffee chain will also boost starting
pay by 5% in order to help attract and retain employees.
The memo, dated Nov. 2, was first reported by Business
Insider on Wednesday.
The increase is "one of the most substantial investments in
pay in our company’s history," Rossann Williams, Starbucks'
president of U.S. retail, wrote in the memo.
Employees with the company for three years or more will get
at least an 11% pay hike, and the company will increase the
premium it already pays above minimum wage in every market, it
said.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; editing by Diane Craft and Sam
Holmes)