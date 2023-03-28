Starbucks, union at odds over hybrid negotiations

March 28 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp, which has
faced criticism over its opposition to union organizing, said
the labor union representing some of its stores has rejected
in-person bargaining sessions and is insisting on hybrid
negotiations.
Starbucks Workers United, which represents thousands of U.S.
baristas at about 200 cafes, conducted unauthorized virtual
broadcasts of bargaining sessions without prior agreement from
all parties, Starbucks said in a statement to Reuters on Monday.
"Workers United is asking for a seat at the table, we're
simply encouraging them take their seat in-person at the
negotiating table, as required, to move the bargaining process
forward," the company said.
This comes after National Labor Relations Board (NLRB)
prosecutors alleged that Starbucks violated labor law by
refusing to engage in bargaining if some workers were attending
remotely via videoconference, according to a Bloomberg report.
"Now that it's clear we have the right to bargain using a
virtual component, we hope Starbucks is ready, too," Tyler
Keeling, a leader of the Starbucks Workers United in California
said.
The NLRB did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.
On March 29, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz will
testify before the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and
Pensions Committee, after earlier resisting requests to appear
and answer questions about the company's compliance with labor
law.
"Hearing this days before Howard Schultz is set to testify
in front of the HELP committee is huge, especially because he
has personally talked about the fact that Starbucks is refusing
to bargain with us because of the Zoom screen," Keeling said.
