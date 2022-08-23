Starbucks union claims company closed two cafes in retaliation

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The union representing
Starbucks Corp employees at about 200 of its cafes said
on Tuesday the coffee chain closed two locations in retaliation
for organizing activities there, though the company cited
business and safety reasons for the closures.
Employees at the two stores - one in Kansas City, Missouri,
and another in Starbucks' hometown Seattle, Washington, -
learned on Monday that their locations would close, the Workers
United union said in a statement. Workers at both stores have
asked the National Labor Relations Board to hold union
elections.
"We apply the same focus on safety at unionized and
non-union stores and are closing non-union stores where we are
similarly challenged in providing a safe environment for our
customer and partner experience," a Starbucks spokesperson said
on Tuesday.
Starbucks has closed 19 stores in the past few months, 42%
of which had union activity, the union said.
The Seattle location is one of the roughly 9,000 U.S. cafes
operated by Starbucks directly. But it will become a licensed
store run by the grocery chain to which it is attached.
The Kansas City cafe is the second busiest in the area, the
union said. The reason it was given for the closure was safety
concerns.
"Shutting down stores doesn't make anyone safer – it just
makes it harder to pay rent," Josh Crowell, a worker at the
Kansas City location said in a statement.
Starbucks Chief Executive Officer Howard Schultz said in a
leaked video on Twitter in July that the company was shuttering
cafes due to safety issues, including crime and homelessness.
Safety was one of the primary concerns Schultz said he heard
from employees about their jobs.
"We are facing things in which the stores were not built
for," he said in the video. "There are going to be many more
(closures)."
