Starbucks uplifts communities with new coffee giveback program

100 percent of sales of Starbucks Odyssey Blend will support World Central Kitchen's humanitarian relief efforts around the world Excerpt: Starbucks announced a new giveback offer from purchases of select whole bean coffees, starting with Starbucks Odyssey Blend to support World Central Kitchen's humanitarian relief efforts around the world.

Every single day Starbucks partners (employees) demonstrate their commitment to giving back to their communities through volunteer work, donations or simply sharing a smile.

In support of the company's community promise, Starbucks announced that moving forward, each year the company will offer a giveback from purchases of select whole bean coffees. From April 29 - June 4, 2024, Starbucks will donate 100 percent of sales of Starbucks Odyssey Blend, a coffee created to symbolize Starbucks focus on people, planet and craft through coffee, to support World Central Kitchen's humanitarian relief efforts around the world.

"Efforts like these demonstrate how we can use our scale for global good and highlight how we're working to bring our promises to life," said Starbucks global chief executive officer Laxman Narasimhan said. "It shows that our promises aren't just words - they are actions."

World Central Kitchen has been a non-profit partner of The Starbucks Foundation since 2019 and has spearheaded disaster relief efforts delivering food aid to impacted communities around the world, from Morocco and Türkiye (Turkey) to Japan and Hawaii.

Since its inception, World Central Kitchen has been at the forefront of getting aid deployed through international channels. They work with local partners to address the needs of the communities they serve and respond quickly, often within 24 hours, to disasters around the world.

In addition to the whole bean coffee giveback, Starbucks is continuing to match North American partner donations to World Central Kitchen through the Starbucks Community Champion Portal.

Odyssey Blend® was created to symbolize the future of Starbucks and its focus on people, planet and craft through the lens of coffee. The blend features beans from Brazil, Sumatra and Zambia - all specifically chosen for how they embody the innovative and responsible ways in which they have grown, cultivated and processed coffee.

Starbucks will donate 100 percent of the sale price to World Central Kitchen for each unit of Starbucks Odyssey Blend that is sold from participating Starbucks® stores from April 29 - June 24, 2024. In Canada, Starbucks will donate 100 percent of the sale price to Myriad Canada for its World Central Kitchen Global Humanitarian Aid Fund.