On January 12, 2024, The Strategic Organizing Center announced the launch of its website www.BrewABetterStarbucks.com and that it has filed a preliminary proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with Starbucks? 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The SOC has nominated 3 director candidates: Maria Echaveste, Hon.

Joshua Gotbaum, and Wilma Liebman for election to the Starbucks Board of Directors at the upcoming Annual Meeting. Strategic Organizing expressed that the Company?s misguided response to labor issues has exposed the Company to unnecessary reputational harm and requires boardroom change to protect mission-critical employee relations and shareholder value. Strategic Organizing stated that its qualified nominees would bring urgently needed human capital management and public policy experience to the Company Board.

In addition, Strategic Organizing encouraged the shareholders to visit www.BrewABetterStarbucks.com to share their views, sign up for important updates and learn about the SOC?s efforts to enhance the Company?s human capital management practices, facilitate constructive outcomes of ongoing labor disputes and oversee engagement with policymakers and regulators.