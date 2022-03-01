Target forecasts upbeat 2022, sees margin pressure easing

March 1 (Reuters) - Target Corp forecast 2022 sales
and profit above analysts' expectations on Tuesday, after
posting a 9% rise in holiday quarter sales even as the big box
retailer battled supply chain disruptions and record inflation.
The company's shares, which have fallen nearly 14% since the
start of the year, rose 12% in premarket trading.
For fiscal 2022, Target expects low- to mid-single digit
revenue growth, compared with analysts' estimate of a 2.18%
rise. It also forecast adjusted profit to rise in the high
single-digit range, while analysts expect a marginal rise.
Margins remain front and center for investors this earnings
season as big retailers spend heavily to expedite shipments and
hire thousands more to get around global supply chain
bottlenecks and ensure well-stocked shelves.
Gross margins fell to 25.7% in the fourth quarter, from
26.8% in 2020, and the company said it expects first-quarter
operating margins to be well below 2021 levels.
However, the Minneapolis-based company was optimistic about
profits improving later in the year, banking on tie-ups with
companies such as Starbucks on curbside pickup shopping
options to drive sales, as well as speedy same-day delivery
services.
Rival Walmart Inc also predicted gross margins to
improve this year, buoyed by higher prices and a greater
reliance on its alternative online businesses such as
advertising.
Comparable sales at Target rose 8.9% in the quarter ended
Jan. 29, but missed analysts' expectations of a 10.23% increase,
according to IBES Refinitiv data.
Target's total revenue rose by a smaller-than-expected 9.4%,
the first miss in nearly two years, as an earlier-than-usual
start to Christmas shopping led to U.S. retail sales dropping by
the most in 10 months in December.
On an adjusted basis, Target earned a profit of $3.19 per
share in the fourth quarter.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal and Uday Sampath in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)