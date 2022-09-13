Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Starbucks Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBUX   US8552441094

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-13 pm EDT
87.84 USD   -1.38%
05:59pStarbucks cfo - for china expecting comp to be outsized in fisca…
RE
05:57pStarbucks raises U.S. comparable growth forecast over next three years
RE
05:50pStarbucks cfo - expecting to open nearly eight stores per day gi…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transcript : Starbucks Corporation - Analyst/Investor Day

09/13/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome back. I'm Rachel Ruggeri, CFO, I don't have any special guests to come on, but I decided this that today, my colleagues have given you a narrative...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about STARBUCKS CORPORATION
05:59pStarbucks cfo - for china expecting comp to be outsized in fisca…
RE
05:57pStarbucks raises U.S. comparable growth forecast over next three years
RE
05:50pStarbucks cfo - expecting to open nearly eight stores per day gi…
RE
05:46pStarbucks cfo - u.s. comp growth expected to increase to the ran…
RE
05:44pStarbucks cfo says this global comp growth is 3 percentage point…
RE
05:43pStarbucks cfo sees global comp growth normalizing to the low end…
RE
05:42pStarbucks cfo - expecting global comp growth to reach the range…
RE
05:40pStarbucks cfo - expect earnings to grow to 15% to 20% annually o…
RE
05:12pStarbucks to revamp stores to speed service, boost morale
AQ
05:07pConsumer Cos Slide After Inflation Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STARBUCKS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32 168 M - -
Net income 2022 3 212 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 585 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,7x
Yield 2022 2,25%
Capitalization 101 B 101 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,49x
EV / Sales 2023 3,17x
Nbr of Employees 383 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Starbucks Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 87,84 $
Average target price 94,38 $
Spread / Average Target 7,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Howard D. Schultz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rachel Marie Ruggeri Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mellody Louise Hobson Chairman
Jeff Wile Chief Information Officer
Deborah Hall Lefevre Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-23.85%102 199
COMPASS GROUP PLC16.78%39 751
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-11.23%16 393
SODEXO5.87%12 080
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-12.96%5 190
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION14.14%4 828