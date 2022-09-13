Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Starbucks Corporation
News
Summary
SBUX
US8552441094
STARBUCKS CORPORATION
(SBUX)
Delayed Nasdaq -
04:00 2022-09-13 pm EDT
87.84
USD
-1.38%
05:59p
Starbucks cfo - for china expecting comp to be outsized in fisca…
RE
05:57p
Starbucks raises U.S. comparable growth forecast over next three years
RE
05:50p
Starbucks cfo - expecting to open nearly eight stores per day gi…
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Transcript : Starbucks Corporation - Analyst/Investor Day
09/13/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome back. I'm Rachel Ruggeri, CFO, I don't have any special guests to come on, but I decided this that today, my colleagues have given you a narrative...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about STARBUCKS CORPORATION
05:59p
Starbucks cfo - for china expecting comp to be outsized in fisca…
RE
05:57p
Starbucks raises U.S. comparable growth forecast over next three years
RE
05:50p
Starbucks cfo - expecting to open nearly eight stores per day gi…
RE
05:46p
Starbucks cfo - u.s. comp growth expected to increase to the ran…
RE
05:44p
Starbucks cfo says this global comp growth is 3 percentage point…
RE
05:43p
Starbucks cfo sees global comp growth normalizing to the low end…
RE
05:42p
Starbucks cfo - expecting global comp growth to reach the range…
RE
05:40p
Starbucks cfo - expect earnings to grow to 15% to 20% annually o…
RE
05:12p
Starbucks to revamp stores to speed service, boost morale
AQ
05:07p
Consumer Cos Slide After Inflation Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STARBUCKS CORPORATION
09/08
Bernstein Starts Starbucks at Market Perform With $94 Price Target
MT
09/07
Citigroup Adjusts Starbucks' Price Target to $94 From $90, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
08/18
Cowen Adjusts Starbucks' Price Target to $104 from $94, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
32 168 M
-
-
Net income 2022
3 212 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
11 585 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
31,7x
Yield 2022
2,25%
Capitalization
101 B
101 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
3,49x
EV / Sales 2023
3,17x
Nbr of Employees
383 000
Free-Float
99,8%
More Financials
Chart STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
34
Last Close Price
87,84 $
Average target price
94,38 $
Spread / Average Target
7,44%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Howard D. Schultz
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rachel Marie Ruggeri
Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mellody Louise Hobson
Chairman
Jeff Wile
Chief Information Officer
Deborah Hall Lefevre
Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION
-23.85%
102 199
COMPASS GROUP PLC
16.78%
39 751
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.
-11.23%
16 393
SODEXO
5.87%
12 080
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED
-12.96%
5 190
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION
14.14%
4 828
More Results
