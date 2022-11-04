Trending : Starbucks Shares End Friday Higher After 4Q Results

16:59 -- Starbucks Corp. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The company's shares closed Friday's regular session with an 8.47% gain a day after reporting record revenue in its fiscal fourth quarter. After the bell Thursday, Starbucks said it had fourth-quarter earnings per share of 76 cents on revenue of $8.14 billion. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1715ET