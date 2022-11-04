Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Starbucks Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBUX   US8552441094

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-04 pm EDT
91.86 USD   +8.48%
05:15pTrending : Starbucks Shares End Friday Higher After 4Q Results
DJ
04:57pUS Stocks Notch Gains After Payroll Data
MT
04:47pUS Stocks Notch Gains After October Payrolls Report
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending : Starbucks Shares End Friday Higher After 4Q Results

11/04/2022 | 05:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

16:59 -- Starbucks Corp. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The company's shares closed Friday's regular session with an 8.47% gain a day after reporting record revenue in its fiscal fourth quarter. After the bell Thursday, Starbucks said it had fourth-quarter earnings per share of 76 cents on revenue of $8.14 billion. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1715ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 8.48% 91.86 Delayed Quote.-27.61%
All news about STARBUCKS CORPORATION
05:15pTrending : Starbucks Shares End Friday Higher After 4Q Results
DJ
04:57pUS Stocks Notch Gains After Payroll Data
MT
04:47pUS Stocks Notch Gains After October Payrolls Report
MT
04:18pStarbucks' Fiscal 2023 Outlook Offers Limited Visibility, Analysts Say
MT
04:06pStarbucks' Guidance Looks Achievable Due to Margin Expansion From Sales Leverage, US Sy..
MT
03:05pSOFTS-Raw sugar near 3-week high; coffee, cocoa gain
RE
01:54pUS Stocks Choppy Midday After October Payrolls Report
MT
01:45pTop Midday Gainers
MT
01:40pMidday Report: US Equity Indices Choppy After October Payrolls Signal Soft..
MT
01:27pWall St slips in choppy trade after mixed jobs report
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STARBUCKS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32 150 M - -
Net income 2022 3 199 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 571 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,7x
Yield 2022 2,33%
Capitalization 97 204 M 97 204 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,38x
EV / Sales 2023 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 383 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Starbucks Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 84,68 $
Average target price 98,00 $
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laxman Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rachel Marie Ruggeri Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mellody Louise Hobson Chairman
Jeff Wile Chief Information Officer
Deborah Hall Lefevre Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-27.61%97 162
COMPASS GROUP PLC13.48%36 788
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-7.42%17 069
SODEXO15.26%12 573
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-15.29%4 844
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION5.45%4 334