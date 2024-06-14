1501 ET -- Starbucks is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favor of the company in a dispute with the National Labor Relations Board. The court said lower courts followed an approach that was too favorable to the NLRB when they ordered the reinstatement of seven terminated Starbucks workers who had been involved with a unionizing campaign. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

