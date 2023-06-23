1501 ET -- Starbucks is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The Workers United union said it expects Starbucks workers will go on strike at more than 150 stores, alleging that Pride Month decorations were banned at some locations. Starbucks said earlier in June that the union continued to "spread false information" and "there has been no change to company policies or corporate new guidance issued to store leaders regarding Pride Month celebrations." Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-23-23 1520ET