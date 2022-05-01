Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Starbucks Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBUX   US8552441094

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/29 04:00:01 pm EDT
74.64 USD   -2.53%
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-Rocky stock market faces Fed test with eyes on tightening plans
RE
04/29Alimentation Couche-Tard, EG Group in Deal Talks
MT
04/29Wedbush Lowers Starbucks' Price Target to $81 From $91, Citing EPS Growth Outlook, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St Week Ahead-Rocky stock market faces Fed test with eyes on tightening plans

05/01/2022 | 09:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York

NEW YORK, April 29 (Reuters) - A volatile stock market faces a critical test next week, when the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates and give more insight on its plans for tightening monetary policy to fight surging inflation.

Worries over an increasingly hawkish Fed have helped drag the benchmark S&P 500 index down 13.3% so far in 2022, , its steepest four-month decline to start any year since 1939.

While investors have ramped up expectations of how aggressively the central bank may tighten monetary policy, many are concerned the Fed will not be able to keep the economy afloat as it battles the worst inflation in nearly four decades.

Compounding concerns over monetary policy, investors have been riled by everything from rising bond yields to the war in Ukraine and more recently lockdowns in China. The market is also entering a historically weaker six-month period for stocks.

“We’re going to be in for, I think, more dicey, choppy, volatile markets here for a while longer, just because of the uncertainty,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas, who said that "things turned the other direction right at the beginning of the year,” coming off a strong fourth quarter at the end of 2021.

Investors widely expect the Fed to raise rates by 50 basis points when the central bank's meeting concludes on Wednesday. They are also bracing for signals from Fed Chair Jerome Powell about the future path of interest rates, the central bank's plans for reducing its balance sheet and its view on when inflation will recede. Policymakers raised rates in March by 25 basis points, the first increase since 2018.

“If the Fed continues to expect high levels of inflation and they don’t see it moderating in the future, that will be a concern for investors," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors. "It will mean that the Fed will continue to raise rates and tighten monetary policy, which the market is expecting, but maybe even more aggressively."

Beyond next week's action, policymakers have coalesced around an overall increase of the federal funds rate to at least 2.5% by year end.

Crucial to the tightening plans will be how persistent officials view the current pace of inflation after March's consumer price index showed an annual increase of 8.5%, the largest rise in over 40 years.

Given that there are indications inflation has started to peak, said Kei Sasaki, senior portfolio manager at Northern Trust Wealth Management, “if there is an even more resounding hawkish tone coming out of that meeting, then that could certainly be viewed as negative."

The selloff accelerated on Friday as the S&P 500 tumbled 3.6% -- its biggest one-day drop since June 2020 -- following a disappointing earnings report from Amazon that sent the e-commerce giant's shares down 14%.

The month of April marked the S&P 500's biggest monthly fall since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq logged its largest monthly drop since the 2008 financial crisis.

As investors have girded for tighter monetary policy, bond yields have jumped this year, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note up to about 2.9% from 1.5% at the end of 2021.

That has particularly pressured tech and growth stocks, whose valuations rely on future estimated cash flows that are undermined when the investors can earn more on risk-free bonds. The Russell 1000 growth index has fallen some 20% so far this year.

Meanwhile, investor sentiment is dour. The percentage of individual investors describing their six-month outlook for stocks as "bearish" rose to 59.4%, its highest level since 2009, according to the latest weekly survey from the American Association of Individual Investors.

To be sure, after the market's recent slide, the Fed's actions could provide some comfort. Following the Fed's expected rate hike in March, the S&P 500 rallied more than 8% over the ensuing two weeks.

Investors will keep an eye on corporate results, after a mixed week of earnings from megacap companies. Reports from Pfizer, Starbucks and ConocoPhillips are due next week, among others.

With the calendar flipping to May, seasonality also looms as a possible factor for investors. The S&P 500's strongest six months of the year since 1946 have been November through April, when the index has risen an average of 6.8%, according to a CFRA note earlier in the week.

However, more recently, the trends have not been as strong. In the past five years, the S&P 500 has averaged a 7.2% gain in the May-October period versus 5% for November-April, according to a Reuters analysis.

"I don’t know how important seasonality is going to be this time around,” said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital Management. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf, additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Editing by Louise Heavens and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -14.05% 2485.63 Delayed Quote.-25.45%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -2.53% 74.64 Delayed Quote.-36.19%
All news about STARBUCKS CORPORATION
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-Rocky stock market faces Fed test with eyes on tightening plans
RE
04/29Alimentation Couche-Tard, EG Group in Deal Talks
MT
04/29Wedbush Lowers Starbucks' Price Target to $81 From $91, Citing EPS Growth Outlook, Main..
MT
04/28Swiss National Bank posts $34 billion loss as bond losses bite
RE
04/27What's Brewing At Starbucks? Labor Law Litigation Over Employee Terminations
AQ
04/26Chipotle sees quarterly sales above Wall Street view amid strong demand
RE
04/26STARBUCKS : FY21 Global Environmental and Social Impact Report
PU
04/25UBS Adjusts Starbucks Price Target to $86 From $105, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
04/25Barclays Adjusts Starbucks' Price Target to $108 From $125, Reiterates Overweight Ratin..
MT
04/23Federal labor board sues Starbucks for union retaliation
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STARBUCKS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32 628 M - -
Net income 2022 3 767 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 264 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,3x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 85 858 M 85 858 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,98x
EV / Sales 2023 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 383 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Starbucks Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 74,64 $
Average target price 104,60 $
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Howard D. Schultz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rachel Marie Ruggeri Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mellody Louise Hobson Chairman
Jeff Wile Chief Information Officer
John Culver Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-36.19%85 858
COMPASS GROUP PLC3.09%38 117
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-12.55%16 431
SODEXO-6.41%11 112
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-23.98%4 702
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION-0.65%4 561