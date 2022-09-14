Wall St staggers to higher close as Fed rate hike looms

(In paragraph 7, updates CME likelihood of 100 bps rate hike)
* Market sees 22% likelihood of a 100 bps rate hike from Fed
-CME
* Railroad stocks drop amid negotiations to avoid strike
* Indexes up: Dow 0.10%, S&P 0.34%, Nasdaq 0.74%
NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended a
directionless session higher on Wednesday as an on-target
inflation report largely stanched the flow of Tuesday's sell-off
and investors pressed the "pause" button.
All three indexes wavered throughout the day, but ultimately
ended in positive territory. They all failed to meaningfully
recover ground lost in Tuesday's carnage, which wrought their
largest percentage plunges in more than two years.
"Today is a lick-your-wounds day, after taking body blows
yesterday," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson
Group in Omaha, Nebraska. "It’s a day of rest and that’s
somewhat of a welcome sign."
The Labor Department's producer prices (PPI) data landed
close to consensus estimates and provided some relief in the
aftermath of Tuesday's market-rattling CPI print, which came in
hotter than expected.
"The inflation debate continues and yesterday was a harsh
reminder that this a tough battle and the Fed needs to remain
aggressive to put a lid on the widespread inflationary prices
we’re seeing," Detrick added.
The PPI report offered reassurance that inflation is indeed
on a slow, downward trajectory.
But it still has a long way to go before it approaches the
Federal Reserve's average annual 2% inflation target, and while
financial markets have fully priced in an interest rate hike of
at least 75 basis points at the conclusion of the FOMC's policy
meeting next week, they see a 22% likelihood of a super-sized,
100 basis-point increase, according to CME's FedWatch tool.
Two-year U.S. Treasury yields, which reflect interest rate
expectations, extended Tuesday's rise.
The size and duration of further interest rate hikes going
forward have many market observers concerned over the lagging
effects of the Fed's tightening phase, with some viewing
recession as unavoidable.
The transportation sector, seen as a barometer of
economic health and which provides a glimpse into the supply
side of the inflation picture, was weighed down by rail stocks
in the face of a potential strike.
"Does the White House really want rails to shut down and
impact supply chains even more, less than two months before
midterm elections?" Detrick asked. "We're optimistic they can
keep rails open."
Railroad operators Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern
and CSX Corp lost 3.7%, 2.2% and 1.0%
respectively, even as Labor Secretary Marty Walsh met with union
representatives in Washington in talks aimed at preventing a
rail shutdown.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.12 points,
or 0.1%, to 31,135.09, the S&P 500 gained 13.32 points,
or 0.34%, to 3,946.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added
86.10 points, or 0.74%, to 11,719.68.
Six of the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 advanced, with
energy stocks leading the gainers with an assist from
rising crude prices due to supply concerns.
Starbucks Corp shares jumped 5.5% after the company
upped its three-year profit and sales outlook.
Tesla Inc bounced back from Tuesday's drop,
advancing 3.6% on the same day President Joe Biden announced
$900 million in funding for electric vehicle charging stations.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.05-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.06-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 2 new 52-week highs and 30 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 26 new highs and 219 new lows.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 10.90 billion shares, compared
with the 10.33 billion average over the last 20 trading days.
(Reporting by Stephen Culp in New York
Additonal reporting by Ankika Biswas, Devik Jain and Sruthi
Shankar in Bangalore
Editing by Matthew Lewis)