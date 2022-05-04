Wall Street rallies in wake of Fed's interest hike

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Half-percentage-point hike marking the biggest since 2000
* Dow up 1.57%, S&P 500 up 1.52%, Nasdaq up 1.31%
* Lyft plummets on concerns about ridership and spending
May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose sharply in choppy trading
on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced its widely
expected interest-rate hike, the biggest rate increase since
2000.
Stocks initially see-sawed after the announcement. The
indexes then steadied and rose more than 1% as Chair Jerome
Powell spoke.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark
overnight interest rate by half a percentage point and said it
would begin trimming its bond holdings next month as a further
step in the battle to lower inflation.
The U.S. central bank set its target federal funds rate to a
range between 0.75% and 1% in a unanimous decision, with further
rises in borrowing costs of perhaps similar magnitude likely to
follow.
“It’s a testament to how well they messaged, that you
deliver a 50-basis point hike and there is not so much as a
blink in the market" said Simona Mocuta, chief economist at
State Street Global Advisors in Boston. "I would say very
incrementally I found it slightly less hawkish than I thought it
would be.”
Investors were watching Powell's news conference for fresh
clues on how far and how fast the central bank is prepared to go
in an effort to bring down decades-high inflation.
Concerns about a hit to economic growth due to a hawkish
Fed, mixed earnings from some big growth companies, the conflict
in Ukraine and pandemic-related lockdowns in China have hammered
Wall Street recently, with richly valued growth stocks bearing
the brunt of the sell-off.
Two separate sets of data showed private employers hired the
fewest workers in two years last month, while expansion in the
services sector unexpectedly lost some momentum in
April.
By 2:53PM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose
521.75 points, or 1.57%, to 33,650.54, the S&P 500 gained
63.61 points, or 1.52%, to 4,239.09 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 165.15 points, or 1.31%, to 12,728.91.
Lyft Inc shares plummeted 33.8% amid concerns about
the company's ridership and spending. The ride hailing company
reported first-quarter revenue of $875 million, a 44% increase
over the previous year, while the number of active riders missed
analyst expectations.
Starbucks Corp gained 7.6% after the coffee chain
saw quarterly comparable sales grow 12% in North America.
Livent Corp climbed 21.6% after it posted a
better-than-expected quarterly profit and bolstered its 2022
revenue outlook on higher demand for lithium used in electric
vehicle batteries.
Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors rose, with energy
and utilities leading the gains.
Bank stocks were up 0.5% after U.S. Treasury two-year
yields, the most sensitive to the Federal Reserve's interest
rate outlook, soared to their highest since Nov 2018. The
benchmark 10-year yield topped 3% for a third
consecutive day.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.52-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.94-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted two new 52-week highs and 37 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 25 new highs and 352 new lows.
