Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Starbucks Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBUX   US8552441094

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street shakes off Amazon, Apple weakness to end modestly higher

10/29/2021 | 04:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Apple, Amazon fall on dismal holiday-quarter forecast

* Microsoft tops Apple as the most valuable U.S. public company

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks shook off early declines and closed out the last trading day of the month with modest gains as a rise in Microsoft helped offset declines in Amazon and Apple after disappointing quarterly earnings from the online retailer and iPhone maker.

Microsoft's shares touched a record high and neared a market capitalization of $2.5 trillion, surpassing Apple Inc's market cap of roughly $2.46 trillion.

Apple dropped after it warned the impact of supply-chain disruptions will be even worse during the current holiday sales quarter, while Amazon.com Inc lost ground as it forecast downbeat holiday-quarter sales amid labor shortages.

"The takeaway from today is the resilience to the overall index despite 10% of market cap in two companies disappointing and yet the market is flat. It’s the resilience of the marketplace, it suggests to me the trend is still intact," said David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Boston.

"Maybe the numbers were a surprise to the analyst community but not the reasons for the disappointment so there is still a general view that this is not business lost but business postponed and the trend in the economy and in the market continues to be to the upside."

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 8.48 points, or 0.18%, to end at 4,604.90 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 48.66 points, or 0.32%, to 15,496.78. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 88.36 points, or 0.25%, to 35,818.84.

The S&P 500 had fallen as much as 0.65% earlier in the day. The benchmark index advanced for a fourth straight week, its longest weekly streak of gains since April.

Apple had risen about 2.5% while Amazon gained 1.6% in Thursday's session, helping to send the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to closing record highs.

With 279 companies in the S&P 500 having reported results through Friday morning, 82.1% have topped earnings expectations, according to Refinitiv data. The current year-over-year earnings growth rate for the third quarter is 39.2%.

Market participants have been closely attuned to the ability of companies to maneuver through labor shortages, rising price pressures and clogs in the supply chain, and a solid earnings season has helped investors overlook a mixed macroeconomic picture with a Federal Reserve that is poised to begin to trim its massive bond purchases soon.

The central bank's next policy announcement is on Nov. 3.

Data showed U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in September, while inflation pressures are broadening.

The data indicated the jury is still out on whether the Fed's "transitory" view on inflation will hold true.

AbbVie Inc advanced as the U.S. drugmaker raised its 2021 adjusted profit forecast for the third time this year.

Starbucks Corp tumbled after the coffee chain said it expects fiscal 2022 operating margin to be below its long-term target due to inflation and investments.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -2.18% 3372.41 Delayed Quote.4.16%
APPLE INC. -1.76% 149.81 Delayed Quote.14.98%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -6.22% 106.07 Delayed Quote.5.81%
All news about STARBUCKS CORPORATION
04:00pWall Street shakes off Amazon, Apple weakness to end modestly higher
RE
02:59pStarbucks Margins to Recover After 2022 Dip on Labor Costs, Inflation, Wedbush Says
MT
02:56pWall Street recovers from early lows on Microsoft boost
RE
01:26pMicrosoft brings S&P 500, Nasdaq back into record territory
RE
12:58pStarbucks Shares Lower After Fiscal Q4 Revenue Misses Street View
MT
12:46pOppenheimer Adjusts Starbucks PT to $130 From $140, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
10:53aStarbucks Down Nearly 7%, On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data ..
DJ
10:46aUBS Cuts Starbucks' Price Target to $115 From $125, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10:41aSTARBUCKS : 'Pandemic to blame for disappointing China sales'
AQ
10:25aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : BNP Paribas, Ubisoft, Amazon, Chevron, Coca-Cola...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STARBUCKS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 132 M - -
Net income 2021 3 681 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 083 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,6x
Yield 2021 1,61%
Capitalization 134 B 134 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,90x
EV / Sales 2022 4,42x
Nbr of Employees 349 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Starbucks Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 113,20 $
Average target price 124,08 $
Spread / Average Target 9,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin R. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rachel Marie Ruggeri Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mellody Louise Hobson Chairman
Gerri Martin-Flickinger Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jeff Wile Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION5.81%133 576
COMPASS GROUP PLC12.95%37 918
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.21.68%18 628
SODEXO21.03%14 281
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED33.45%6 562
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION20.49%5 287