Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Starbucks Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBUX   US8552441094

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:25 2022-09-14 pm EDT
92.33 USD   +5.11%
02:41pWall Street sputters amid rate hike jitters
RE
01:55pStarbucks Raises Three-Year Guidance for Sales, Earnings Growth; Shares Jump Wednesday Amid Heavy Trading
MT
12:23pWall Street rebounds after selloff on rate hike worries
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street sputters amid rate hike jitters

09/14/2022 | 02:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Market sees 26% likelihood of a 100 bps rate hike from Fed

* Starbucks projects strong profit growth over next three years

* Indexes: Dow down 0.20%, S&P off 0.03%, Nasdaq up 0.23%

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks struggled for gains on Wednesday as an on-target inflation report stanched an extension of Tuesday's sell-off and investors searched for bargains.

The S&P hovered near the zero line, the Nasdaq ticked higher and the Dow was last modestly lower, all three indexes failing to meaningfully regain ground lost in Tuesday's plunge which marked their largest percentage drops in more than two years.

"It looks as if investors are hesitant as to whether to buy the dip or wait and see if there’s further follow-through to the downside after the big decline yesterday," said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana. "It's 'wait and see.'"

The Labor Department's producer prices (PPI) data landed close to consensus estimates and provided some relief in the aftermath of Tuesday's market-rattling CPI print, which came in hotter than expected.

The PPI report offered reassurance that inflation is indeed on a slow, downward trajectory.

But it still has a long way to go before it approaches the Federal Reserve's average annual 2% inflation target, and while financial markets have fully priced in an interest rate hike of at least 75 basis points at the conclusion of the FOMC's policy meeting next week, they see a one-in-four likelihood of a super-sized, 100 basis-point increase, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Two-year U.S. Treasury yields, which reflect interest rate expectations, extended Tuesday's rise.

The size and duration of further interest rate hikes going forward have many market observers concerned over the lagging effects of the Fed's tightening phase, with some viewing recession as unavoidable.

The transports sector, seen as a barometer of economic health and which provides a glimpse into the supply side of the inflation picture, was weighed down by rail stocks in the face of a potential strike.

"It almost feels like (recession) has to be a fait accompli. The issue is whether it’s going to be a bad one. If the Transports go below their June lows then it might be worse than people expected."

Railroad operators Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern and CSX Corp were down 3.8%, 2.4% and 1.7% respectively, even as Labor Secretary Marty Walsh met with union representatives in Washington in talks aimed at preventing a rail shutdown.

At 2:24 p.m. EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 61.29 points, or 0.2%, to 31,043.68, the S&P 500 lost 1.09 points, or 0.03%, to 3,931.6 and the Nasdaq Composite added 26.50 points, or 0.23%, to 11,660.07.

Of the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, energy stocks were the top percentage gainers, boosted by rising crude prices over supply concerns.

Starbucks Corp shares jumped 5.3% after the company upped its three-year profit and sales outlook.

Tesla Inc rebounded from Tuesday's drop, rising 2.7% on the same day President Joe Biden was set to announce $900 million in funding for EV charging stations.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.10-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.11-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 2 new 52-week highs and 28 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 20 new highs and 179 new lows.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp in New York Additonal reporting by Ankika Biswas, Devik Jain and Sruthi Shankar in Bangalore Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CSX CORPORATION -1.23% 31.2 Delayed Quote.-16.06%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 5.38% 92.605 Delayed Quote.-23.85%
TESLA, INC. 3.10% 301.45 Delayed Quote.-17.07%
All news about STARBUCKS CORPORATION
02:41pWall Street sputters amid rate hike jitters
RE
01:55pStarbucks Raises Three-Year Guidance for Sales, Earnings Growth; Shares Jump Wednesday ..
MT
12:23pWall Street rebounds after selloff on rate hike worries
RE
11:42aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Apple, Alphabet, Starbucks, Moderna, Raytheon Technologies...
MS
10:59aStarbucks Brewing Revolutionary Web3 Experience for its Starbucks Rewards Members; New ..
AQ
10:59aStarbucks Enters New Era of Growth Driven by an Unparalleled Reinvention Plan; Introduc..
AQ
10:58aStarbucks' Automation Measures Seen as 'Game Changing' Amid US Sales Momentum, Wedbush ..
MT
10:34aTRENDING : Starbucks Lays Out Road Map; To Boost China Presence
DJ
09:39aWait! Not so fast...
MS
09:04aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Gain Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STARBUCKS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32 173 M - -
Net income 2022 3 222 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 587 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,6x
Yield 2022 2,25%
Capitalization 101 B 101 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,49x
EV / Sales 2023 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 383 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Starbucks Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 87,84 $
Average target price 96,48 $
Spread / Average Target 9,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Howard D. Schultz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rachel Marie Ruggeri Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mellody Louise Hobson Chairman
Jeff Wile Chief Information Officer
Deborah Hall Lefevre Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-23.85%100 788
COMPASS GROUP PLC16.78%39 170
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-11.23%15 777
SODEXO5.87%11 935
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-13.08%5 170
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION14.14%4 817