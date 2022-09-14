Wall Street sputters amid rate hike jitters

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Market sees 26% likelihood of a 100 bps rate hike from Fed
* Starbucks projects strong profit growth over next three
years
* Indexes: Dow down 0.20%, S&P off 0.03%, Nasdaq up 0.23%
NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks struggled for
gains on Wednesday as an on-target inflation report stanched an
extension of Tuesday's sell-off and investors searched for
bargains.
The S&P hovered near the zero line, the Nasdaq ticked higher
and the Dow was last modestly lower, all three indexes failing
to meaningfully regain ground lost in Tuesday's plunge which
marked their largest percentage drops in more than two years.
"It looks as if investors are hesitant as to whether to buy
the dip or wait and see if there’s further follow-through to the
downside after the big decline yesterday," said Chuck Carlson,
chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in
Hammond, Indiana. "It's 'wait and see.'"
The Labor Department's producer prices (PPI) data landed
close to consensus estimates and provided some relief in the
aftermath of Tuesday's market-rattling CPI print, which came in
hotter than expected.
The PPI report offered reassurance that inflation is indeed
on a slow, downward trajectory.
But it still has a long way to go before it approaches the
Federal Reserve's average annual 2% inflation target, and while
financial markets have fully priced in an interest rate hike of
at least 75 basis points at the conclusion of the FOMC's policy
meeting next week, they see a one-in-four likelihood of a
super-sized, 100 basis-point increase, according to CME's
FedWatch tool.
Two-year U.S. Treasury yields, which reflect interest rate
expectations, extended Tuesday's rise.
The size and duration of further interest rate hikes going
forward have many market observers concerned over the lagging
effects of the Fed's tightening phase, with some viewing
recession as unavoidable.
The transports sector, seen as a barometer of
economic health and which provides a glimpse into the supply
side of the inflation picture, was weighed down by rail stocks
in the face of a potential strike.
"It almost feels like (recession) has to be a fait accompli.
The issue is whether it’s going to be a bad one. If the
Transports go below their June lows then it might be worse than
people expected."
Railroad operators Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern
and CSX Corp were down 3.8%, 2.4% and 1.7%
respectively, even as Labor Secretary Marty Walsh met with union
representatives in Washington in talks aimed at preventing a
rail shutdown.
At 2:24 p.m. EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
fell 61.29 points, or 0.2%, to 31,043.68, the S&P 500
lost 1.09 points, or 0.03%, to 3,931.6 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 26.50 points, or 0.23%, to 11,660.07.
Of the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, energy stocks were
the top percentage gainers, boosted by rising crude prices
over supply concerns.
Starbucks Corp shares jumped 5.3% after the company
upped its three-year profit and sales outlook.
Tesla Inc rebounded from Tuesday's drop, rising
2.7% on the same day President Joe Biden was set to announce
$900 million in funding for EV charging stations.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.10-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.11-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 2 new 52-week highs and 28 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 20 new highs and 179 new lows.
(Reporting by Stephen Culp in New York
Additonal reporting by Ankika Biswas, Devik Jain and Sruthi
Shankar in Bangalore
Editing by Matthew Lewis)