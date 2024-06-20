The new Eau de Parfum features notes of zesty mandarin, pink pineapple, and orange flower

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: STCB) today announced that Skylar, producer and pioneer of clean fragrances designed to help individuals feel beautiful, confident, and safe in their skin, has launched a new summer fragrance, Citrus Reverie. The latest clean and sensitive skin-safe scent marks the start of the brand’s “Endless Summer” campaign, offering fragrance-lovers a serene escape to their favorite season that they can reach for all year long. Citrus Reverie is available in full (1.7 fl oz at $90) and travel sizes (0.33 fl oz at $30) on skylar.com June 20, and on sephora.com June 22, 2024.

“Our goal with Citrus Reverie was to capture the spirit and essence of an endless summer in a singular scent,” said Alex Alston, VP Marketing. “Our focus was on creating a fragrance that appeals to the trendsetters, the girls who influence their generation, energizing them to live their best lives all summer...and beyond.”

Citrus Reverie encapsulates the spirit of summer with captivating scents of juicy, sun-soaked citrus. Notes of zesty rangpur mandarin, soft pink pineapple, and delicate orange flower that blend harmoniously to evoke fruity, dazzling, and tropical aromas reminiscent of sunny days and golden hour evenings. This unique and fresh fragrance provides a whimsical scent that lingers long after application, making every moment feel like a sun-drenched escape. Citrus Reverie is Skylar's latest fragrance following the launch of Sunkissed Dahlia in November 2023.

Citrus Reverie is hypoallergenic, safe for sensitive skin, and free of 26 top fragrance allergens and over 1,300 questionable ingredients. Skylar Clean Beauty is formulated to EU clean ingredient standards and added safe-for-sensitive-skin testing and claims. The products are designed to support the brand’s sustainability mission, with every bottle, cap, and carton being 100% recyclable.

“Skylar is a fragrance brand that is designed to elevate our customers’ confidence and beauty with clean products,” said David Dreyer, chief marketing officer of Starco Brands. “We’re thrilled to announce the launch of Citrus Reverie as the perfect embodiment of the warmth and joy as we enter the Summer of Skylar.”

Skylar Clean Beauty has released multiple scents since launching in 2017 in both 50ml EDP and 10ml EDP Rollerball formats, including Sunkissed Dahlia, Vanilla Sky, Boardwalk Delight, Salt Air, Pink Canyon, Coconut Cove, Lime Sands, and Peach Fields. In September 2023, the brand announced their hair and body mists: Boardwalk Delight, Vanilla Sky, Peach Fields & Coconut Cove.

About Skylar

Skylar Clean Beauty is a trailblazing fragrance brand dedicated to creating clean, hypoallergenic, eco-friendly scents catering to a modern, conscientious and dynamic consumer. Founded in 2017, Skylar empowers individuals to feel beautiful, confident, and safe in their own skin with a diverse range of fragrances crafted to inspire and uplift. Utilizing the finest ingredients and prioritizing transparency and sustainability, Skylar designs innovative formulations to be gentle on sensitive skin, free of harmful chemicals, vegan and cruelty-free while delivering long-lasting fragrance. The packaging features a 100% recyclable bottle, cap and box unique in the fragrance industry. Expert perfumers thoughtfully craft each scent to evoke a unique sensory experience, encapsulating the essence of life’s most cherished moments and memories. Through its exceptional products, dedication to customer satisfaction, and social responsibility, Skylar continues redefining the fragrance world, one scent at a time. For more information, please visit skylar.com.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB) invents consumer products with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. Today, its disruptive brands include: Whipshots™, the world’s only vodka-infused whipped cream; Art of Sport, the body care brand designed for athletes and co-founded by Kobe Bryant; Winona® Popcorn Spray, the first indulgent theater-popcorn spray powered by air; Skylar, the only fragrance that is both hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin; and Soylent, the complete non-dairy nutrition brand. A modern-day invention factory to its core, Starco Brands identifies whitespaces across consumer product categories. It draws upon a portfolio of innovative formulas spanning 8 product categories with limitless innovation potential. Starco Brands publicly trades on the OTCQB stock exchange so that retail investors can invest in STCB alongside accredited individuals and institutions. Visit www.starcobrands.com for more information.

