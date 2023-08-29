Whipshots releases Pumpkin Spice as third limited-edition flavor this fall

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: STCB), inventor and acquirer of consumer products with behavior-changing technologies, today announced Pumpkin SpiceWhipshots® as the innovative vodka-infused whipped cream’s newest limited-edition flavor. Starting this week, consumers will be able to take their PSL to the next level with Pumpkin Spice Whipshots, available online and at retailers across the nation including: Albertsons, Safeway, Total Wine, BevMo, Meijer, Spec’s, Vons, and select Kroger and Walmart locations.

Whipshots’ newPumpkin Spice flavor launches in tandem with the resurgence of pumpkin products across the marketplace this season. Consumers are encouraged to elevate their espresso and coffee-based beverages using Pumpkin Spice to create a Pumpkin SPIKED Latte, the ultimateseasonal pick-me-up guaranteed to fight the autumn chill.

“Incorporating Pumpkin Spice into our lineup is a direct result of this brand's unrelenting innovation and creativity,” says Ross Sklar, CEO of Starco Brands. “We are striving for fans to experience new ways of consuming Whipshots each season, growing our footprint as an in-demand spirit and certifying the versatility of the product.”

Whipshots continues to expand its limited-edition lineup with the new flavor perfect for seasonal desserts, beverages, or on its own. The brand is creating a buzz surrounding the launch of Pumpkin Spice Whipshots following its recent expansion into 36 states and surpassing three million cans sold earlier this month.

Whipshots recently received a Best of Class Platinum tasting award, Consumers’ Choice Award and Innovation Award in the 2023 SIP Awards, the internationally recognized consumer judging spirits competition. It also received a “Rising Star Award” in Beverage Dynamics’ 2023 Growth Brands Awards and four medals in the 2023 DB & SB Spring Blind Tasting as part of the Global Spirits Masters Competition. In addition to Pumpkin Spice, Whipshots’ lineup includes Vanilla, Mocha and Caramel, has 10% Alc./Vol. and does not require refrigeration. Whipshots is available at select retailers nationwide and online at Whipshots.com, powered by The Spirits Network.

Starco Brands is a disruptive and scaling company that prides itself on only creating behavior-changing products and technologies. Together with its retail partners, Starco Brands is making Whipshots easily accessible to consumers nationwide. Follow @whip_shots and visit Whipshots.com for more information.

About Whipshots®

Developed by Starco Brands, Whipshots® is a first-of-its-kind alcoholic whipped cream that is a party in a can and launched in 2021 with Partner Cardi B. Whipshots is a playful shot of sophistication that will indulge your curiosity and senses. A Double Gold medal recipient in the 2022 SIP Awards, Gold medal recipient in the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition and the Rising Star Growth Brand in the 2023 Beverage Dynamics Growth Brand Awards, the boozy whipped cream is non-dairy (contains caseinate), does not require refrigeration and can be found next to other spirits at retail and in hospitality and entertainment locations. Follow Whipshots @whip_shots and visit www.whipshots.com for more information.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: STCB) invents or acquires consumer products with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. Today, its disruptive brands include Whipshots, the world’s only vodka-infused whipped cream; Art of Sport, the body care brand designed for athletes and co-founded by Kobe Bryant; Winona®, the first indulgent theater-popcorn spray powered by air; Skylar, the only fragrance that is both hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin; and Soylent, the complete non-dairy nutrition brand. A modern-day invention factory to its core, Starco Brands identifies whitespaces across consumer product categories. It draws upon a portfolio of innovative formulas spanning eight product categories with limitless innovation potential. Starco Brands publicly trades on the OTCQB stock exchange so that retail investors can invest in STCB alongside accredited individuals and institutions. Visit www.starcobrands.com for more information.

