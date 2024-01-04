Official STARCO BRANDS, INC. press release

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: STCB), developer and acquirer of behavior-changing technologies and brands that spark excitement in the everyday, is proud to highlight the significant expansion and success of its Winona Pure® Popcorn Spray line, the first indulgent theater-popcorn spray powered by air. A key player in Starco Brands’ diverse and disruptive brand portfolio, Winona Pure Popcorn Spray significantly expanded distribution nationally at Walmart by approximately 1,700 stores and launched its distribution with Meijer and H-E-B storewide. The product has grown through consistent and sustained repeat purchases despite minimal marketing expenditure, evidencing its ability to successfully change consumer behavior. The product is projected to double its revenue for the second consecutive year.

“We are immensely proud of the remarkable growth and market acceptance of Winona Pure Popcorn Spray. The goal was to bring the movie-theater popcorn experience to homes, and this success story clearly demonstrates our commitment and capability to innovate and change consumer behavior for the better. Our ability to organically expand our retail and online distribution without relying on large marketing spend speaks volumes about the intrinsic capability to invent and commercialize products that change behavior and bring our customers an incredible sensory experience,” said Starco Brands CEO Ross Sklar. “As we continue to see an impressive increase in revenue, it reaffirms the company’s plans to expand distribution and add new flavors. At Starco Brands, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation and bringing products to market that resonate deeply with our customers.”

Deeper Dive:

National Expansion at Walmart: In a remarkable retail milestone, the Winona Pure Popcorn Spray has expanded its national presence in Walmart stores, growing from 2,500 to 4,200 doors during the third quarter of 2023. This expansion is a testament to the brand's robust performance and consumer demand across the United States. Winona Pure Popcorn Spray is available at walmart.com and in approximately 99% of U.S. Walmart stores, indicating consistent sales velocity across all regions, which is unique. This impressive reach showcases the brand's universal appeal and its ability to captivate the taste preferences of a diverse consumer base.

Successful Launch with Meijer and H-E-B: Further cementing its market presence, the Winona Pure Popcorn Spray launched its distribution with Michigan-based Meijer and Texas-based H-E-B grocery stores in 2023. This strategic partnership introduced Winona Pure to nearly 200 Meijer and more than 300 H-E-B store locations, amplifying its accessibility and reinforcing its position as a consumer favorite in the popcorn enhancement category.

Organic Growth with De Minimis Marketing Spend: A remarkable aspect of the growth trajectory of Winona Pure is its organic expansion without dedicated marketing expenditure. This growth is driven by the product's innate must-have appeal, high consumer satisfaction, and strong repeat purchase rates. The brand's ability to resonate with consumers purely based on its quality, innovation and overall sensory experience is a testament to Starco Brands' ability to develop products that inherently change consumer behaviors and preferences.

Continued Revenue Growth: For the second consecutive year, Winona Pure is on track to more than double its revenue compared to the previous year. This sustained, significant growth underscores the brand's escalating popularity and solid position in the market as a must-have product for popcorn enthusiasts.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB) invents consumer products with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. Today, its disruptive brands include Whipshots®, the world’s only vodka-infused whipped cream; Art of Sport, the body care brand designed for athletes and co-founded by Kobe Bryant; Winona®, the first indulgent theater-popcorn spray powered by air; Skylar, the only fragrance that is both hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin; and Soylent, the complete non-dairy nutrition brand. A modern-day invention factory to its core, Starco Brands identifies whitespaces across consumer product categories. It draws upon a portfolio of innovative formulas spanning eight product categories with limitless innovation potential. Starco Brands publicly trades on the OTCQB stock exchange so that retail investors can invest in STCB alongside accredited individuals and institutions. Visit starcobrands.com for more information.

