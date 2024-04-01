Starco Brands, Inc. (the “Company” or “Starco Brands”) (OTCQB: STCB), developer and acquirer of behavior-changing technologies and brands that spark excitement in the everyday, today announced it has postponed the release of its financial results and conference call related to the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, which had previously been scheduled for April 1, 2024. The Company expects to issue its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

The Company is delaying the release of financial results and the conference call due to additional time needed to complete the year-end auditing processes.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (877) 407-0792 from the U.S. International callers can dial (201) 689-8263. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Wednesday, April 17, 2024, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S., or (412) 317-6671 from international locations; passcode is 13745076.

There also will be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site at https://investors.starcobrands.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB) invents and acquires consumer products with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. Today, its disruptive brands include Whipshots®, the world's only vodka-infused whipped cream co-founded by global artist Cardi B; Art of Sport, the body care brand designed for athletes and co-founded by Kobe Bryant; Winona®, the first indulgent theater-popcorn spray powered by air; Skylar, the only fragrance that is both hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin; and Soylent, the complete non-dairy nutrition brand. A modern-day invention factory to its core, Starco Brands identifies whitespaces across consumer product categories. Starco Brands publicly trades on the OTCQB stock exchange so that retail investors can invest in STCB alongside accredited individuals and institutions. Visit starcobrands.com for more information.

