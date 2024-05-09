Company to Host Conference Call at 1:30 pm Pacific Time

Starco Brands, Inc. (the “Company” or “Starco Brands”) (OTCQB: STCB), developer and acquirer of behavior-changing technologies and brands that spark excitement in the everyday, today announced it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, after the market close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (877) 407-0792 from the U.S. International callers can dial (201) 689-8263. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Wednesday, May 29, 2024, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S., or (412) 317-6671 from international locations; passcode is 13746330.

There also will be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site at https://investors.starcobrands.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB) invents consumer products with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. Today, its disruptive brands include Whipshots®, the world’s only vodka-infused whipped cream; Art of Sport, the body care brand designed for athletes and co-founded by Kobe Bryant; Winona® Pure, the first indulgent theater-popcorn spray powered by air; Skylar, the only fragrance that is both hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin; and Soylent, the complete non-dairy nutrition brand. A modern-day invention factory to its core, Starco Brands identifies whitespaces across consumer product categories. Starco Brands publicly trades on the OTCQB stock exchange so that retail investors can invest in STCB alongside accredited individuals and institutions. Visit starcobrands.com for more information.

