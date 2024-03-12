The Iconic Boozy Whipped Cream Reaches Monumental Sales Milestone in Two Years

Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB), inventor and acquirer of consumer products with behavior-changing technologies, announced today that its groundbreaking vodka-infused whipped cream, Whipshots®, has sold over five million cans since hitting store shelves in February 2022. This achievement marks an important milestone for Whipshots as it firmly cements itself as a must-have item on shelves across the country.

Whipshots 5 Million Cans Sold (Graphic: Business Wire)

Since its inception, Whipshots has been a force for disruption in the spirits industry, redefining on-shelf product sets to support celebratory moments throughout the year. The brand’s commitment to innovation continues to shine with cutting-edge new flavor releases almost every season, leading to exponential growth and an ever-expanding customer base.

“Exceeding 5 million cans sold is not just a milestone, it’s a testament to Whipshots’ journey of delighting taste buds, heightening celebratory experiences and transforming the spirits industry with a one-of-a-kind product,” says Ross Sklar, CEO of Starco Brands. “From cocktails to coffees, cocoas to desserts, the brand’s many uses have absolutely contributed to our success. We are immensely proud of this achievement and grateful for the continued support of our loyal retailers and fans.”

In addition to its sales success, the brand continues to impress industry tastemakers. Whipshots was most recently recognized with Silver, Gold, and Double Gold medals in the New York World Spirits Competition and the John Barleycorn Awards, respectively. Accolades include top medals in the SIP Awards and the Global Spirits Masters Competition, showcasing Whipshots’ exceptional quality and widespread appeal in the spirits industry.

Over the past year, the brand has added to its three core flavors, introducing four limited-edition flavors, including Peppermint, Lime, Pumpkin Spice, and its most highly requested flavor, Strawberry. Whipshots has 10% Alc./Vol, does not require refrigeration, and brings an increased sense of versatility and ingenuity to the spirits category. The vodka-infused whipped cream is also available online nationwide at Whipshots.com.

About Whipshots®

Developed by Starco Brands, Whipshots® is a first-of-its-kind alcoholic whipped cream that is a party in a can and launched in 2021 with Partner Cardi B. Whipshots is a playful shot of sophistication that will indulge your curiosity and senses. Whipshots was most recently recognized with Silver, Gold, and Double Gold medals in the New York World Spirits Competition and the John Barleycorn Awards, respectively. Also a Double Gold medal recipient in the 2022 SIP Awards, Gold medal recipient in the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition and the Rising Star Growth Brand in the 2023 Beverage Dynamics Growth Brand Awards, the boozy whipped cream is non-dairy (contains caseinate), does not require refrigeration and can be found next to other spirits at retail and in hospitality and entertainment locations. Follow Whipshots @whip_shots and visit www.whipshots.com for more information.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB) invents consumer products with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. Today, its disruptive brands include Whipshots®, the world’s only vodka-infused whipped cream; Art of Sport, the body care brand designed for athletes and co-founded by Kobe Bryant; Winona® Pure, the first indulgent theater-popcorn spray powered by air; Skylar, the only fragrance that is both hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin; and Soylent, the complete non-dairy nutrition brand. A modern-day invention factory to its core, Starco Brands identifies whitespaces across consumer product categories. Starco Brands publicly trades on the OTCQB stock exchange so that retail investors can invest in STCB alongside accredited individuals and institutions. Visit starcobrands.com for more information.

