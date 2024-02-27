Groundbreaking vodka-infused whipped cream extends retail presence to 41 States.

Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB) today announced the expansion of Whipshots®, the groundbreaking vodka-infused whipped cream, into Maine, Mississippi, and New Hampshire. This marks a significant milestone as Whipshots® extends its retail presence across 41 states, reinforcing its position as a trailblazer in the spirits industry since its national retail debut in February 2022.

“Since launching two years ago, we’ve been exhilarated by the overwhelming demand for Whipshots,” says Ross Sklar, CEO of Starco Brands. “We’re excited to get Whipshots into the hands of even more customers with the addition of three new states, working with our best-in-class distributor and retailer partners to make our innovative product widely available.”

“Whipshots is a great tasting, fun and unique innovation in the spirits category. We are excited it is now available for consumers to enjoy in Mississippi,” said Jonathan Bleiberg, Republic National Distributing Company’s vice president for Alabama and Mississippi.

Since launching with three core flavors, Whipshots has introduced four limited-edition flavors, including Peppermint, Lime, Pumpkin Spice, and its most highly requested flavor, Strawberry Whipshots. Whipshots has 10% Alc./Vol, does not require refrigeration, and brings an increased sense of versatility and ingenuity to the spirits category. The vodka-infused whipped cream is also available online nationwide at whipshots.com.

About Whipshots®

Developed by Starco Brands, Whipshots® is a first-of-its-kind alcoholic whipped cream that is a party in a can and launched in 2021 with co-founder and global artist Cardi B. Whipshots is a playful shot of sophistication that will indulge your curiosity and senses. Whipshots was most recently recognized with Silver, Gold, and Double Gold medals in the New York World Spirits Competition and the John Barleycorn Awards, respectively. A Double Gold medal recipient in the 2022 SIP Awards, Gold medal recipient in the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition and the Rising Star Growth Brand in the 2023 Beverage Dynamics Growth Brand Awards, the boozy whipped cream is non-dairy (contains caseinate), does not require refrigeration and can be found next to other spirits at retail and in hospitality and entertainment locations. Follow Whipshots @whip_shots and visit whipshots.com for more information.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB) invents consumer products with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. Today, its disruptive brands include Whipshots®, the world’s only vodka-infused whipped cream; Art of Sport, the body care brand designed for athletes and co-founded by Kobe Bryant; Winona® Pure, the first indulgent theater-popcorn spray powered by air; Skylar, the only fragrance that is both hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin; and Soylent, the complete non-dairy nutrition brand. A modern-day invention factory to its core, Starco Brands identifies whitespaces across consumer product categories. Starco Brands publicly trades on the OTCQB stock exchange so that retail investors can invest in STCB alongside accredited individuals and institutions. Visit starcobrands.com for more information.

