Starcore International Mines : Financial Reporting Document

Starcore International Mines Ltd. MD&A July 31, 2021 Page 2 Form 51-102-F1 STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS For the period ended July 31, 2021 1. Date of This Report This MD&A is prepared as of September 13, 2021. This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of Starcore International Mines Ltd. ("Starcore", or the "Company") for the period ended July 31, 2021. Monetary amounts throughout this MD&A are shown in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated. This MD&A includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Such statements and information include without limitation: statements regarding timing and amounts of capital expenditures and other assumptions; estimates of future reserves, resources, mineral production and sales; estimates of mine life; estimates of future mining costs, cash costs, mine site costs; estimates of future capital expenditures and other cash needs, and expectations as to the funding thereof; statements and information as to the projected development of certain ore deposits, including estimates of exploration, development and production and other capital costs, and estimates of the timing of such exploration, development and production or decisions with respect to such exploration, development and production; estimates of reserves and resources, and statements and information regarding anticipated future exploration; the anticipated timing of events with respect to the Company's minesite and; statements and information regarding the sufficiency of the Company's cash resources. Such statements and information reflect the Company's views as at the date of this document and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Many factors, known and unknown could cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements and information. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the volatility of prices of gold and other metals; uncertainty of mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral grades and mineral recovery estimates; uncertainty of future production, capital expenditures, and other costs; currency fluctuations; financing of additional capital requirements; cost of exploration and development programs; mining risks, risks associated with foreign operations; risks related to title issues; governmental and environmental regulation; and the volatility of the Company's stock price. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Starcore International Mines Ltd. MD&A July 31, 2021 Page 3 2. Overall Performance Description of Business Starcore is engaged in exploring, extracting and processing gold and silver through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Compañia Minera Peña de Bernal, S.A. de C.V. ("Bernal"), which owns the San Martin mine in Queretaro, Mexico. The Company is a public reporting issuer on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). The Company is also engaged in acquiring mining related operating assets and exploration assets in North America directly and through corporate acquisitions. The Company has interests in properties which are exclusively located in Mexico, USA and Canada. Financial Highlights for the period ended July 31, 2021: Cash and short-term investments on hand is $4.9 million at July 31, 2021 compared to $4.4 million at April 30, 2021;

Earnings from mining operations of $1.6 million for the period ended July 31, 2021 compared to earnings of $2.9 million for the period ended July 31, 2020;

Earnings of $0.9 million for the period ended July 31, 2021 compared to loss of $1.7 million for period ended July 31, 2020;

Equivalent gold production of 2,895 ounces in the period ended July 31, 2021 compared to production of 3,259 ounces in the period ended July 31, 2020;

EBITDA (1) of $1,879 for the period ended July 31, 2021 compared to $2,739 for the period ended July 31, 2020. Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA(1) For the period ended July 31, 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 935 $ 1,663 Loss on sale of exploration property 39 - Income tax expense (recovery) 80 (53) Interest 44 66 Depreciation and depletion 781 1,063 EBITDA $ 1,879 $ 2,739 EBITDA MARGIN(2) 30.5% 33.9% EBITDA ("Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization") is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another Corporation. The Corporation uses this non-GAAP measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation market share price. EBITDA MARGIN is a measurement of a company's operating profitability calculated as EBITDA divided by total revenue. EBITDA MARGIN is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another Corporation. The Corporation uses this non-GAAP measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation market share price.

Starcore International Mines Ltd. MD&A July 31, 2021 Page 4 Recent Event Acquisition of the Teocuitla Claims next to the El Creston Project in Opodepe, Sonora State, Mexico The Company announced the acquisition of 3087.7691 hectares of the Teocuitla claims from Minera Teocuitla SA de CV of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. The Teocuitla claims are located in Opodepe, Sonora, Mexico beside the El Creston Meztli 4 claim in the northwest part of the Company's 11,000 Ha property. The El Creston deposit is a well-known and defined Molybdenum deposit, but the property has never been explored for precious metals. The Company refers its readers to the "Preliminary Economic Assessment, El Creston Project, Opodepe, Sonora, Mexico" dated December 16, 2010 ("PEA") prepared for Creston Moly Corp. and filed on SEDAR on December 20, 2010. The PEA provides information on El Creston that is historical and the Company cannot guarantee the accuracy of the data presented therein. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on the historical data or its implications that have been derived from third-party sources. The PEA is referenced herein solely for historic context and background. "We are extremely pleased to have made this acquisition and to be able to look at the El Creston Project in three different ways - one as a moly deposit; another as a property with gold showings; and thirdly, as a project with the potential for copper porphyry at depth," commented Robert Eadie, CEO and a director of the Company. "The property offers exciting exploration potential in the friendly mining state of Sonora, Mexico". The Company conducted a six-month exploration plan which included more than 1600 samples taken in the outcrops of nine new discovered veins in the Teocuitla claims, with a focus on gold and silver orebodies. The initial results of the exploration program are outlined below: Table 1: Assay Results of the samples taken from MEZTLI4 and TEOCUITLA Claims # Targets Target Claim Recognized surface Economic length Economic width Au g/t Ag g/t length(mt) (mt)Surface (mt)Surface 1 Mana System 2100 300 1.07 0.52 250 2 KarlaSystemNW Meztli 4 1815 280 0.53 3.52 13 3 KarlaSystemSW 480 190 0.61 1.53 64 4 ElGuerigo Breccia 1800 110 0.98 0.11 162 5 San Gerónimo Stockpile Samples 0.40 214 6 Midas Vein Newclaims 580 190 0.73 0.09 147 7 La Aurora - La Espinada Vein Stockpile Samples 0.21 241 acquired 8 La Última Old mining non visited 9 El Oro Other claim 500 70 0.53 10.30 5 Table 2: New claims acquired No. LOTE SURFACE (Ha) 1 MEZTLI 89.000 2 MEZTLI 1 8.0000 3 LORENIA 138.0000 4 ALMA 359.000 5 LETTY 391.5093 6 MEZTLI 2 1,455.9816 7 MEZTLI 6 0.0032 8 MEZTLI 4 8,465.0445 9 MEZTLI 3 457.0564 TOTAL PREVIOUSLY OWNED 11,363.5950 No. NEW CLAIMS ACQUIRED 1 TEOCUITLA 1,476.1874 2 TEOCUITLA 2 925.9102 3 ANGEL 185.6715 4 TLALOC 2 500.0000 TOTAL 3,087.7691 TOTAL CLAIMS EL CRESTON PROJECT 14,451.3641

Starcore International Mines Ltd. MD&A July 31, 2021 Page 5 In addition to the new claims staked, the Company is working on a new geological model of the El Creston deposit, with the primary purpose of assessing the potential for a copper porphyry orebody at depth. Readers are encouraged to visit our website at www.starcore.com for location photos, diagrams and plans of the geologic models and targets. Starcore plans to continue exploration work on the newly acquired precious metals claims in addition to further defining the potential of the El Creston deposit. For future clarifications, the Company will define both claims as the Opodepe Project. Qualified Person Salvador Garcia, B. Eng., a director of the Company and Chief Operating Officer, is the Company's qualified person on the project as required under NI 43-101and has prepared the technical information contained in this press release. 3. Selected Annual Information The highlights of financial data for the Company for the three most recently completed financial years are as follows: Twelve months Twelve months Twelve months ended ended ended April 30, 2021 April 30, 2020 April 30, 2019 Revenues $ 26,799 $ 24,820 $ 32,795 Cost of Sales (20,397) (22,836) (32,759) Earnings from mining operations 6,402 1,984 36 Administrative Expenses (3,843) (4,396) (4,284) Loss on Toiyabe (1,116) - - Allowance for receivables - - (441) Impairment of Mining Interest, plant and equipment - - (4,804) Loss on disposal of E&E asset - - (82) Write off Altiplano - (39) - Income tax (expense)/ recovery 1,449 (1,178) (2,229) Total income/ (loss) $ 2,892 (i) Total income/ (loss) $ (3,629) $ (11,804) (ii) Income/ (loss) per share - basic $ 0.06 $ (0.07) $ (0.24) (iii) Income/ (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.06 $ (0.07) $ (0.24) Total assets $ 46,471 $ 54,413 $ 57,005 Total long-term liabilities $ 7,531 $ 10,855 $ 13,063 4. Results of Operations Discussion of Acquisitions, Operations and Financial Condition The following should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of the Company and notes attached thereto for the period ended July 31, 2021.

