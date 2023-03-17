Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Starcore International Mines Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAM   CA85525T2020

STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD.

(SAM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:19:15 2023-03-17 pm EDT
0.1900 CAD    0.00%
02/23Starcore Announces 3rd Quarter Production Results
AQ
02/22Starcore International Mines : ANNOUNCES - Form 6-K
PU
02/22Starcore International Mines Ltd. Reports Production Results for the Third Quarter and Year to Date Ended January 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Starcore International Mines : Financial Reporting Document

03/17/2023 | 07:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

For the period ended January 31, 2023

Directors and Officers as at March 15, 2023:

Directors:

Pierre Alarie

Gary Arca

Robert Eadie

Jordan Estra

Salvador Garcia

Tanya Lutzke

Federico Villaseñor

Officers:

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer- Robert Eadie

President - Pierre Alarie

Chief Operating Officer - Salvador Garcia

Chief Financial Officer - Gary Arca

Corporate Secretary - Cory Kent

Contact Name:

Gary Arca

Contact e-mail address:

garca@starcore.com

TSX Symbol:

SAM

Suite 750 - 580 Hornby Street, Box 113, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6C 3B6

Telephone: (604) 602-4935 Fax: (604) 602-4936e-mail. info@starcore.com website: www.starcore.com

Starcore International Mines Ltd.

MD&A

January 31, 2023

Page 2

Form 51-102-F1

STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

For the period ended January 31, 2023

1. Date of This Report

This MD&A is prepared as of March 15, 2023.

This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with the unaudited consolidated financial statements of Starcore International Mines Ltd. ("Starcore", or the "Company") for the period ended January 31, 2023.

Monetary amounts throughout this MD&A are shown in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

This MD&A includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Such statements and information include without limitation: statements regarding timing and amounts of capital expenditures and other assumptions; estimates of future reserves, resources, mineral production and sales; estimates of mine life; estimates of future mining costs, cash costs, mine site costs; estimates of future capital expenditures and other cash needs, and expectations as to the funding thereof; statements and information as to the projected development of certain ore deposits, including estimates of exploration, development and production and other capital costs, and estimates of the timing of such exploration, development and production or decisions with respect to such exploration, development and production; estimates of reserves and resources, and statements and information regarding anticipated future exploration; the anticipated timing of events with respect to the Company's minesite and; statements and information regarding the sufficiency of the Company's cash resources. Such statements and information reflect the Company's views as at the date of this document and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Many factors, known and unknown could cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements and information. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the volatility of prices of gold and other metals; uncertainty of mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral grades and mineral recovery estimates; uncertainty of future production, capital expenditures, and other costs; currency fluctuations; financing of additional capital requirements; cost of exploration and development programs; mining risks, risks associated with foreign operations; risks related to title issues; governmental and environmental regulation; and the volatility of the Company's stock price. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Starcore International Mines Ltd.

MD&A

January 31, 2023

Page 3

2. Overall PerformanceDescription of Business

Starcore is engaged in exploring, extracting and processing gold and silver through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Compañia Minera Peña de Bernal, S.A. de C.V. ("Bernal"), which owns the San Martin mine in Queretaro, Mexico. The Company is a public reporting issuer on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). The Company is also engaged in acquiring mining related operating assets and exploration assets in North America directly and through corporate acquisitions. The Company has interests in properties which are exclusively located in Mexico and Canada.

Financial Highlights for the period ended January 31, 2023:

  • Cash and short-term investments on hand is $7.1 million at January 31, 2023 compared to $8.8 million at April 30, 2022;
  • Gold and silver sales of $6.2 million for the three months ended January 31, 2023 compared to $5.4 million for the three months ended January 31, 2022;
  • Loss from mining operations of $0.6 million for the three months ended January 31, 2023 compared to earnings of $0.4 million for the three months ended January 31, 2022;
  • Loss of $1.9 million for the three months ended January 31, 2023 compared to a loss of $0.4 million for the three months ended January 31, 2022;
  • Equivalent gold production of 2,182 ounces in the three months ended January 31, 2023 compared to production of 2,588 ounces in the three months ended January 31, 2022;
  • Mine operating cash cost is US$1,793/EqOz for the three months ended January 31, 2023 compared to cost of US$1,328/EqOz for the three months ended January 31, 2022;
  • All-insustaining costs of US$1,866/EqOz for the nine months ended January 31, 2023, compared to costs of US$1,623/EqOz for the nine months ended January 31, 2022;
  • EBITDA(1) of $(1,443) for the nine months ended January 31, 2023, compared to $3,235 for the nine months ended January 31, 2022.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA(1)

For the period ended January 31,

2023

2022

Net income (loss)

$

(4,294)

$

226

Loss on sale of exploration property

-

40

Unrealized loss on investment

164

246

Income tax expense (recovery)

(242)

208

Depreciation and depletion

2,929

2,515

EBITDA

$

(1,443)

$

3,235

EBITDA MARGIN(2)

(8.1%)

17.8%

  1. EBITDA ("Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization") is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another Corporation. The Corporation uses this non-GAAP measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation market share price.
  2. EBITDA MARGIN is a measurement of a company's operating profitability calculated as EBITDA divided by total revenue. EBITDA MARGIN is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another Corporation. The Corporation uses this non-GAAP measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation market share price.

Starcore International Mines Ltd.

MD&A

January 31, 2023

Page 4

3. Selected Annual Information

The highlights of financial data for the Company for the three most recently completed financial years are as follows:

Twelve Months Ended

April 30, 2022

April 30, 2021

April 30, 2020

Revenues

$

25,679

$

26,799

$

24,820

Cost of Sales

(20,373)

(20,397)

(22,836)

Earnings from mining operations

5,306

6,402

1,984

Administrative Expenses

(3,878)

(3,843)

(4,396)

Loss on Toiyabe

(40)

(1,116)

-

Loss on investment

(287)

-

-

Royalty sale

1,600

-

-

Write off Altiplano

-

-

(39)

Income tax (expense)/ recovery

(296)

1,449

(1,178)

Total income/ (loss)

(i)

Total income/ (loss)

$

2,405

$

2,892

$

(3,629)

(ii) Income/ (loss) per share - basic

$

0.05

$

0.06

$

(0.07)

(iii)

Income/ (loss) per share - diluted

$

0.05

$

0.06

$

(0.07)

Total assets

$

52,041

$

46,471

$

54,413

Total long-term liabilities

$

8,225

$

7,531

$

10,855

4. Results of Operations

Discussion of Acquisitions, Operations and Financial Condition

The following should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of the Company and notes attached thereto for the period ended January 31, 2023.

4.1 San Martín Mine, Queretaro, Mexico

The San Martin Mine, located approximately 50 km east of the City of Queretaro, State of Queretaro, Mexico, consists of mining concessions covering 13,077 hectares and includes seven underground mining units and four units under exploration.

Luismin (now "Goldcorp Mexico") operated the mine from 1993 to January, 2007, when it was purchased by the Company.

The Company expects to continue to operate the mine based on the current expected conversion of known resources, and exploration is able to maintain proven and probable reserves replacing those mined with new reserves, such that the total resource remains relatively constant from year to year.

Starcore has staked additional claims near its principal producing gold property, the San Martin gold mine, in Querétaro, Mexico. The geology department has completed a staking initiative that includes new claims to the west of the current mineral rights of the San Martin mine on private property, that holds exploration and development upside.

Reserves

The Company completed a Resource estimate "RESERVES AND RESOURCES IN THE SAN MARTIN MINE, MEXICO AS OF APRIL 30, 2022", as filed on August 29, 2022, prepared by Erme Enriquez. (the "Technical Report"), which is also available on the Company website www.starcore.com.All assumptions are listed at the bottom of the reserve and resource table below.

Starcore International Mines Ltd.

MD&A

January 31, 2023

Page 5

Starcore International Mines, San Martin Mine Mineral Reserves and Resources As of April 30, 2022:

Category

Tonnes

Grade

Total Contained oz

(g Au/t)

(g Ag/t)

(oz Au)

(oz Ag)

(Au Eq oz)

Total Proven & Probable

1,348,433

1.74

13

75,353

573,257

82,560

Total Inferred + Indicated

1,481,770

1.78

14

84,999

643,744

93,092

Total Ounces Contained

2,830,203

1.76

13

160,352

1,217,001

175,652

  1. Reserve and Resource cut-off grades are based on a 1.41 g/t gold equivalent.
  2. Metallurgical Recoveries of 86% gold and 55% silver.
  3. Minimum mining widths of 2.0 meters.
  4. Dilution factor of 20%.
  5. Gold equivalents based on a 1:79.5 gold:silver ratio.
  6. Price assumptions of $1750 per ounce for gold and $22 per ounce for silver.

Erme Enriquez C.P.G., BSc., MSc., is an independent consultant to the Company. He is a qualified person on the project as required under NI 43-101 and has prepared this technical information.

Production

The following table is a summary of mine production statistics for the San Martin mine for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2023 and for the previous year ended April 30, 2022:

Actual results

Actual results

Actual results

(Unaudited)

Unit of measure

3 months

9 months

12 months

ended

ended

ended

31-Jan-23

31-Jan-23

30-Apr-22

Mine production of gold in dore

thousand ounces

2.1

7.1

10.0

Mine production of silver in dore

thousand ounces

8.1

38.1

85.4

Total mine production - equivalent ounces

thousand ounces

2.2

7.6

11.2

Silver to Gold equivalency ratio

80.1

85.4

75.0

Mine Gold grade

grams/tonne

1.30

1.48

1.58

Mine Silver grade

grams/tonne

8.8

14.2

23.0

Mine Gold recovery

percent

85.2%

87.4%

88.2%

Mine Silver recovery

percent

48.9%

48.7%

51.4%

Milled

thousands of tonnes

58.6

171.0

224.4

Mine development, preparation and exploration

meters

1,757

5,625

7,474

Mine operating cash cost per tonne milled

US dollars/tonne

67

67

62

Mine operating cash cost per equivalent ounce

US dollars/ounces

1,793

1,511

1,239

Number of employees/contractors at minesite

248

248

253

During the quarter ended January 31, 2023, the mill operated at a rate of approximately 637 (January 31, 2022: 616) milled tonnes/day. Gold and silver grades during the quarter ending January 31, 2023 were 1.30 g/t and 8.8 g/t, respectively, compared to the prior year quarter ended January 31, 2022 comparable grades of 1.46 g/t and 21.1 g/t, respectively. Overall equivalent gold production from the mine during the period ending January 31, 2023 of 2,182 equivalent ounces was lower than the prior period's production of 2,588 due to much lower ore grades and gold recovery processed during the current period. Overall development meters have decreased in the current period, to 1,757 meters, compared to 1,861 meters in the

Disclaimer

Starcore International Mines Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 23:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD.
02/23Starcore Announces 3rd Quarter Production Results
AQ
02/22Starcore International Mines : ANNOUNCES - Form 6-K
PU
02/22Starcore International Mines Ltd. Reports Production Results for the Third Quarter and ..
CI
01/26Starcore Updates Results from 2022 Sampling Program at Its Ajax Property, British Colum..
AQ
01/25Starcore International Mines Ltd. Updates Results of Limited Rock Sampling Program Comp..
CI
2022Starcore Reports Q2 Results
AQ
2022Starcore International Mines Ltd. Announces Results of 2022 Exploration At Its Ajax Pro..
CI
2022Starcore International Mines : Financial Reporting Document
PU
2022Starcore International Mines : Financial Reporting Document
PU
2022Starcore International Mines : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements - Form ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 24,7 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
Net income 2023 -2,50 M -1,82 M -1,82 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,75x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 10,6 M 7,70 M 7,70 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,43x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 248
Free-Float 67,4%
Chart STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Starcore International Mines Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,19 CAD
Average target price 0,73 CAD
Spread / Average Target 284%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Eadie Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Alarie President & Director
Gary Vittorio Arca Chief Financial Officer & Non-Independent Director
Salvador Garcia Ledezma Chief Operating Officer
Jorge Federico Villaseñor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD.26.67%8
BHP GROUP LIMITED-4.91%146 079
RIO TINTO PLC-8.92%108 232
GLENCORE PLC-23.39%64 384
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-6.65%39 579
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-23.40%36 422