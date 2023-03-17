Starcore International Mines : Financial Reporting Document

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS For the period ended January 31, 2023 Directors and Officers as at March 15, 2023: Directors: Pierre Alarie Gary Arca Robert Eadie Jordan Estra Salvador Garcia Tanya Lutzke Federico Villaseñor Officers: Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer- Robert Eadie President - Pierre Alarie Chief Operating Officer - Salvador Garcia Chief Financial Officer - Gary Arca Corporate Secretary - Cory Kent Contact Name: Gary Arca Contact e-mail address: garca@starcore.com TSX Symbol: SAM Suite 750 - 580 Hornby Street, Box 113, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6C 3B6 Telephone: (604) 602-4935 Fax: (604) 602-4936e-mail. info@starcore.com website: www.starcore.com

1. Date of This Report This MD&A is prepared as of March 15, 2023. This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with the unaudited consolidated financial statements of Starcore International Mines Ltd. ("Starcore", or the "Company") for the period ended January 31, 2023. Monetary amounts throughout this MD&A are shown in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Starcore International Mines Ltd. MD&A January 31, 2023 Page 3 2. Overall PerformanceDescription of Business Starcore is engaged in exploring, extracting and processing gold and silver through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Compañia Minera Peña de Bernal, S.A. de C.V. ("Bernal"), which owns the San Martin mine in Queretaro, Mexico. The Company is a public reporting issuer on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). The Company is also engaged in acquiring mining related operating assets and exploration assets in North America directly and through corporate acquisitions. The Company has interests in properties which are exclusively located in Mexico and Canada. Financial Highlights for the period ended January 31, 2023: Cash and short-term investments on hand is $7.1 million at January 31, 2023 compared to $8.8 million at April 30, 2022;

short-term investments on hand is $7.1 million at January 31, 2023 compared to $8.8 million at April 30, 2022; Gold and silver sales of $6.2 million for the three months ended January 31, 2023 compared to $5.4 million for the three months ended January 31, 2022;

Loss from mining operations of $0.6 million for the three months ended January 31, 2023 compared to earnings of $0.4 million for the three months ended January 31, 2022;

Loss of $1.9 million for the three months ended January 31, 2023 compared to a loss of $0.4 million for the three months ended January 31, 2022;

Equivalent gold production of 2,182 ounces in the three months ended January 31, 2023 compared to production of 2,588 ounces in the three months ended January 31, 2022;

Mine operating cash cost is US$1,793/EqOz for the three months ended January 31, 2023 compared to cost of US$1,328/EqOz for the three months ended January 31, 2022;

All-in sustaining costs of US$1,866/EqOz for the nine months ended January 31, 2023, compared to costs of US$1,623/EqOz for the nine months ended January 31, 2022;

sustaining costs of US$1,866/EqOz for the nine months ended January 31, 2023, compared to costs of US$1,623/EqOz for the nine months ended January 31, 2022; EBITDA (1) of $(1,443) for the nine months ended January 31, 2023, compared to $3,235 for the nine months ended January 31, 2022. Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA(1) For the period ended January 31, 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ (4,294) $ 226 Loss on sale of exploration property - 40 Unrealized loss on investment 164 246 Income tax expense (recovery) (242) 208 Depreciation and depletion 2,929 2,515 EBITDA $ (1,443) $ 3,235 EBITDA MARGIN(2) (8.1%) 17.8% EBITDA ("Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization") is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another Corporation. The Corporation uses this non-GAAP measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation market share price. EBITDA MARGIN is a measurement of a company's operating profitability calculated as EBITDA divided by total revenue. EBITDA MARGIN is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another Corporation. The Corporation uses this non-GAAP measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation market share price.

Starcore International Mines Ltd. MD&A January 31, 2023 Page 4 3. Selected Annual Information The highlights of financial data for the Company for the three most recently completed financial years are as follows: Twelve Months Ended April 30, 2022 April 30, 2021 April 30, 2020 Revenues $ 25,679 $ 26,799 $ 24,820 Cost of Sales (20,373) (20,397) (22,836) Earnings from mining operations 5,306 6,402 1,984 Administrative Expenses (3,878) (3,843) (4,396) Loss on Toiyabe (40) (1,116) - Loss on investment (287) - - Royalty sale 1,600 - - Write off Altiplano - - (39) Income tax (expense)/ recovery (296) 1,449 (1,178) Total income/ (loss) (i) Total income/ (loss) $ 2,405 $ 2,892 $ (3,629) (ii) Income/ (loss) per share - basic $ 0.05 $ 0.06 $ (0.07) (iii) Income/ (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.06 $ (0.07) Total assets $ 52,041 $ 46,471 $ 54,413 Total long-term liabilities $ 8,225 $ 7,531 $ 10,855 4. Results of Operations Discussion of Acquisitions, Operations and Financial Condition The following should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of the Company and notes attached thereto for the period ended January 31, 2023. 4.1 San Martín Mine, Queretaro, Mexico The San Martin Mine, located approximately 50 km east of the City of Queretaro, State of Queretaro, Mexico, consists of mining concessions covering 13,077 hectares and includes seven underground mining units and four units under exploration. Luismin (now "Goldcorp Mexico") operated the mine from 1993 to January, 2007, when it was purchased by the Company. The Company expects to continue to operate the mine based on the current expected conversion of known resources, and exploration is able to maintain proven and probable reserves replacing those mined with new reserves, such that the total resource remains relatively constant from year to year. Starcore has staked additional claims near its principal producing gold property, the San Martin gold mine, in Querétaro, Mexico. The geology department has completed a staking initiative that includes new claims to the west of the current mineral rights of the San Martin mine on private property, that holds exploration and development upside. Reserves The Company completed a Resource estimate "RESERVES AND RESOURCES IN THE SAN MARTIN MINE, MEXICO AS OF APRIL 30, 2022", as filed on August 29, 2022, prepared by Erme Enriquez. (the "Technical Report"), which is also available on the Company website www.starcore.com.All assumptions are listed at the bottom of the reserve and resource table below.