Starcore International Mines : Financial Reporting Document

This MD&A includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Such statements and information include without limitation: statements regarding timing and amounts of capital expenditures and other assumptions; estimates of future reserves, resources, mineral production and sales; estimates of mine life; estimates of future mining costs, cash costs, mine site costs; estimates of future capital expenditures and other cash needs, and expectations as to the funding thereof; statements and information as to the projected development of certain ore deposits, including estimates of exploration, development and production and other capital costs, and estimates of the timing of such exploration, development and production or decisions with respect to such exploration, development and production; estimates of reserves and resources, and statements and information regarding anticipated future exploration; the anticipated timing of events with respect to the Company's minesite and; statements and information regarding the sufficiency of the Company's cash resources. Such statements and information reflect the Company's views as at the date of this document and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Many factors, known and unknown could cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements and information. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the volatility of prices of gold and other metals; uncertainty of mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral grades and mineral recovery estimates; uncertainty of future production, capital expenditures, and other costs; currency fluctuations; financing of additional capital requirements; cost of exploration and development programs; mining risks, risks associated with foreign operations; risks related to title issues; governmental and environmental regulation; and the volatility of the Company's stock price. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
2. Overall PerformanceDescription of Business
Starcore is engaged in exploring, extracting and processing gold and silver through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Compañia Minera Peña de Bernal, S.A. de C.V. ("Bernal"), which owns the San Martin mine in Queretaro, Mexico. The Company is a public reporting issuer on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). The Company is also engaged in acquiring mining related operating assets and exploration assets in North America directly and through corporate acquisitions. The Company has interests in properties which are exclusively located in Mexico and Canada.
Financial Highlights for the period ended January 31, 2023:
Cash and short-term investments on hand is $7.1 million at January 31, 2023 compared to $8.8 million at April 30, 2022;
Gold and silver sales of $6.2 million for the three months ended January 31, 2023 compared to $5.4 million for the three months ended January 31, 2022;
Loss from mining operations of $0.6 million for the three months ended January 31, 2023 compared to earnings of $0.4 million for the three months ended January 31, 2022;
Loss of $1.9 million for the three months ended January 31, 2023 compared to a loss of $0.4 million for the three months ended January 31, 2022;
Equivalent gold production of 2,182 ounces in the three months ended January 31, 2023 compared to production of 2,588 ounces in the three months ended January 31, 2022;
Mine operating cash cost is US$1,793/EqOz for the three months ended January 31, 2023 compared to cost of US$1,328/EqOz for the three months ended January 31, 2022;
All-insustaining costs of US$1,866/EqOz for the nine months ended January 31, 2023, compared to costs of US$1,623/EqOz for the nine months ended January 31, 2022;
EBITDA(1) of $(1,443) for the nine months ended January 31, 2023, compared to $3,235 for the nine months ended January 31, 2022.
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA(1)
For the period ended January 31,
2023
2022
Net income (loss)
$
(4,294)
$
226
Loss on sale of exploration property
-
40
Unrealized loss on investment
164
246
Income tax expense (recovery)
(242)
208
Depreciation and depletion
2,929
2,515
EBITDA
$
(1,443)
$
3,235
EBITDA MARGIN(2)
(8.1%)
17.8%
EBITDA ("Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization") is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another Corporation. The Corporation uses this non-GAAP measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation market share price.
EBITDA MARGIN is a measurement of a company's operating profitability calculated as EBITDA divided by total revenue. EBITDA MARGIN is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another Corporation. The Corporation uses this non-GAAP measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation market share price.
3. Selected Annual Information
The highlights of financial data for the Company for the three most recently completed financial years are as follows:
Twelve Months Ended
April 30, 2022
April 30, 2021
April 30, 2020
Revenues
$
25,679
$
26,799
$
24,820
Cost of Sales
(20,373)
(20,397)
(22,836)
Earnings from mining operations
5,306
6,402
1,984
Administrative Expenses
(3,878)
(3,843)
(4,396)
Loss on Toiyabe
(40)
(1,116)
-
Loss on investment
(287)
-
-
Royalty sale
1,600
-
-
Write off Altiplano
-
-
(39)
Income tax (expense)/ recovery
(296)
1,449
(1,178)
Total income/ (loss)
(i)
Total income/ (loss)
$
2,405
$
2,892
$
(3,629)
(ii) Income/ (loss) per share - basic
$
0.05
$
0.06
$
(0.07)
(iii)
Income/ (loss) per share - diluted
$
0.05
$
0.06
$
(0.07)
Total assets
$
52,041
$
46,471
$
54,413
Total long-term liabilities
$
8,225
$
7,531
$
10,855
4. Results of Operations
Discussion of Acquisitions, Operations and Financial Condition
The following should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of the Company and notes attached thereto for the period ended January 31, 2023.
4.1 San Martín Mine, Queretaro, Mexico
The San Martin Mine, located approximately 50 km east of the City of Queretaro, State of Queretaro, Mexico, consists of mining concessions covering 13,077 hectares and includes seven underground mining units and four units under exploration.
Luismin (now "Goldcorp Mexico") operated the mine from 1993 to January, 2007, when it was purchased by the Company.
The Company expects to continue to operate the mine based on the current expected conversion of known resources, and exploration is able to maintain proven and probable reserves replacing those mined with new reserves, such that the total resource remains relatively constant from year to year.
Starcore has staked additional claims near its principal producing gold property, the San Martin gold mine, in Querétaro, Mexico. The geology department has completed a staking initiative that includes new claims to the west of the current mineral rights of the San Martin mine on private property, that holds exploration and development upside.
Reserves
The Company completed a Resource estimate "RESERVES AND RESOURCES IN THE SAN MARTIN MINE, MEXICO AS OF APRIL 30, 2022", as filed on August 29, 2022, prepared by Erme Enriquez. (the "Technical Report"), which is also available on the Company website www.starcore.com.All assumptions are listed at the bottom of the reserve and resource table below.
Starcore International Mines, San Martin Mine Mineral Reserves and Resources As of April 30, 2022:
Category
Tonnes
Grade
Total Contained oz
(g Au/t)
(g Ag/t)
(oz Au)
(oz Ag)
(Au Eq oz)
Total Proven & Probable
1,348,433
1.74
13
75,353
573,257
82,560
Total Inferred + Indicated
1,481,770
1.78
14
84,999
643,744
93,092
Total Ounces Contained
2,830,203
1.76
13
160,352
1,217,001
175,652
Reserve and Resource cut-off grades are based on a 1.41 g/t gold equivalent.
Metallurgical Recoveries of 86% gold and 55% silver.
Minimum mining widths of 2.0 meters.
Dilution factor of 20%.
Gold equivalents based on a 1:79.5 gold:silver ratio.
Price assumptions of $1750 per ounce for gold and $22 per ounce for silver.
Erme Enriquez C.P.G., BSc., MSc., is an independent consultant to the Company. He is a qualified person on the project as required under NI 43-101 and has prepared this technical information.
Production
The following table is a summary of mine production statistics for the San Martin mine for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2023 and for the previous year ended April 30, 2022:
Actual results
Actual results
Actual results
(Unaudited)
Unit of measure
3 months
9 months
12 months
ended
ended
ended
31-Jan-23
31-Jan-23
30-Apr-22
Mine production of gold in dore
thousand ounces
2.1
7.1
10.0
Mine production of silver in dore
thousand ounces
8.1
38.1
85.4
Total mine production - equivalent ounces
thousand ounces
2.2
7.6
11.2
Silver to Gold equivalency ratio
80.1
85.4
75.0
Mine Gold grade
grams/tonne
1.30
1.48
1.58
Mine Silver grade
grams/tonne
8.8
14.2
23.0
Mine Gold recovery
percent
85.2%
87.4%
88.2%
Mine Silver recovery
percent
48.9%
48.7%
51.4%
Milled
thousands of tonnes
58.6
171.0
224.4
Mine development, preparation and exploration
meters
1,757
5,625
7,474
Mine operating cash cost per tonne milled
US dollars/tonne
67
67
62
Mine operating cash cost per equivalent ounce
US dollars/ounces
1,793
1,511
1,239
Number of employees/contractors at minesite
248
248
253
During the quarter ended January 31, 2023, the mill operated at a rate of approximately 637 (January 31, 2022: 616) milled tonnes/day. Gold and silver grades during the quarter ending January 31, 2023 were 1.30 g/t and 8.8 g/t, respectively, compared to the prior year quarter ended January 31, 2022 comparable grades of 1.46 g/t and 21.1 g/t, respectively. Overall equivalent gold production from the mine during the period ending January 31, 2023 of 2,182 equivalent ounces was lower than the prior period's production of 2,588 due to much lower ore grades and gold recovery processed during the current period. Overall development meters have decreased in the current period, to 1,757 meters, compared to 1,861 meters in the
