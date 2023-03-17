Starcore International Mines : Financial Reporting Document

NOTICE TO READER OF THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended January 31, 2023 have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. These financial statements have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors.
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Starcore International Mines Ltd.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of Canadian dollars) - (Unaudited)
January 31,
April 30,
As at
2023
2022
Assets
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
$
7,131
$
8,818
Amounts receivable (note 3)
1,718
1,580
Inventory (note 4)
1,565
1,535
Investment (note 5)
328
492
Prepaid expenses and advances
340
472
Total Current Assets
11,082
12,897
Non-Current
Mining interest, plant and equipment (note 6)
28,950
29,820
Right-of-use assets (note 8)
429
894
Exploration and evaluation assets (note 7)
5,625
5,082
Deferred tax assets
3,513
3,348
Total Non-Current Assets
38,517
39,144
Total Assets
$
49,599
$
52,041
Liabilities
Current
Trade and other payables
$
2,443
$
3,126
Current portion of lease liability (note 8)
208
636
Total Current Liabilities
2,651
3,762
Non-Current
Rehabilitation and closure cost provision (note 9)
2,590
2,353
Lease liability (note 8)
220
262
Deferred tax liabilities
5,750
5,610
Total Non-Current Liabilities
8,560
8,225
Total Liabilities
$
11,211
$
11,987
January 31,
April 30,
As at
2023
2022
Equity
Share capital (note 10)
$
51,878
$
50,725
Equity reserve
11,349
11,349
Foreign currency translation reserve
3,660
2,185
Accumulated deficit
(28,499)
(24,205)
Total Equity
38,388
40,054
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
49,599
$
52,041
Commitments (note 12)
Subsequent Event (note 12)
Approved by the Directors:
"Robert Eadie"
Director
"Gary Arca"
Director
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
January 31,
January 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues
Mined ore
$
6,162
$
5,387
$
17,724
$
18,220
Cost of Sales
Mined ore
(5,806)
(4,117)
(14,520)
(12,394)
Depreciation and depletion
(909)
(850)
(2,842)
(2,476)
Total Cost of Sales
(6,715)
(4,967)
(17,362)
(14,870)
Earnings (loss) from mining operations
(553)
420
362
3,350
Financing costs
(31)
(47)
(120)
(134)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
86
72
183
93
Management fees and salaries
(496)
(226)
(1,467)
(916)
Office and administration
(545)
(310)
(1,261)
(576)
Professional and consulting fees
(253)
(174)
(856)
(554)
Pre exploration costs
(14)
-
(65)
(25)
Shareholder relations
(241)
(176)
(606)
(461)
Transfer agent and regulatory fees
(26)
(19)
(98)
(57)
Earnings (loss) before other losses and taxes
(2,073)
(460)
(3,928)
720
Other Losses
Unrealized loss on investment (note 5)
(41)
(41)
(164)
(246)
Loss on Toiyabe (note 7)
-
(1)
-
(40)
Total Other Losses
(41)
(42)
(164)
(286)
Earnings (loss) before taxes
(2,114)
(502)
(4,092)
434
Income taxes
Current (expense)/recovery
(4)
-
(444)
-
Deferred (expense)/recovery
256
111
242
(208)
Earnings (loss) for the period
(1,862)
(391)
(4,294)
226
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Foreign currency translation differences
(959)
755
1,475
930
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period
$
(2,821)
$
364
$
(2,819)
$
1,156
Basic earnings (loss) per share (Note 14)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.08)
$
0.00
Diluted earnings (loss) per share (Note 14)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.08)
$
0.00
