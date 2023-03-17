Advanced search
    SAM   CA85525T2020

STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD.

(SAM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:19:15 2023-03-17 pm EDT
0.1900 CAD    0.00%
02/23Starcore Announces 3rd Quarter Production Results
AQ
02/22Starcore International Mines : ANNOUNCES - Form 6-K
PU
02/22Starcore International Mines Ltd. Reports Production Results for the Third Quarter and Year to Date Ended January 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Starcore International Mines : Financial Reporting Document

03/17/2023 | 07:57pm EDT
Starcore International Mines Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the nine months ended January 31, 2023

(Unaudited)

1

NOTICE TO READER OF THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended January 31, 2023 have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. These financial statements have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

2

Starcore International Mines Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of Canadian dollars) - (Unaudited)

January 31,

April 30,

As at

2023

2022

Assets

Current

Cash and cash equivalents

$

7,131

$

8,818

Amounts receivable (note 3)

1,718

1,580

Inventory (note 4)

1,565

1,535

Investment (note 5)

328

492

Prepaid expenses and advances

340

472

Total Current Assets

11,082

12,897

Non-Current

Mining interest, plant and equipment (note 6)

28,950

29,820

Right-of-use assets (note 8)

429

894

Exploration and evaluation assets (note 7)

5,625

5,082

Deferred tax assets

3,513

3,348

Total Non-Current Assets

38,517

39,144

Total Assets

$

49,599

$

52,041

Liabilities

Current

Trade and other payables

$

2,443

$

3,126

Current portion of lease liability (note 8)

208

636

Total Current Liabilities

2,651

3,762

Non-Current

Rehabilitation and closure cost provision (note 9)

2,590

2,353

Lease liability (note 8)

220

262

Deferred tax liabilities

5,750

5,610

Total Non-Current Liabilities

8,560

8,225

Total Liabilities

$

11,211

$

11,987

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

Starcore International Mines Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of Canadian dollars) - (Unaudited)

January 31,

April 30,

As at

2023

2022

Equity

Share capital (note 10)

$

51,878

$

50,725

Equity reserve

11,349

11,349

Foreign currency translation reserve

3,660

2,185

Accumulated deficit

(28,499)

(24,205)

Total Equity

38,388

40,054

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

49,599

$

52,041

Commitments (note 12)

Subsequent Event (note 12)

Approved by the Directors:

"Robert Eadie"

Director

"Gary Arca"

Director

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

Starcore International Mines Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) - (Unaudited)

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

January 31,

January 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenues

Mined ore

$

6,162

$

5,387

$

17,724

$

18,220

Cost of Sales

Mined ore

(5,806)

(4,117)

(14,520)

(12,394)

Depreciation and depletion

(909)

(850)

(2,842)

(2,476)

Total Cost of Sales

(6,715)

(4,967)

(17,362)

(14,870)

Earnings (loss) from mining operations

(553)

420

362

3,350

Financing costs

(31)

(47)

(120)

(134)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

86

72

183

93

Management fees and salaries

(496)

(226)

(1,467)

(916)

Office and administration

(545)

(310)

(1,261)

(576)

Professional and consulting fees

(253)

(174)

(856)

(554)

Pre exploration costs

(14)

-

(65)

(25)

Shareholder relations

(241)

(176)

(606)

(461)

Transfer agent and regulatory fees

(26)

(19)

(98)

(57)

Earnings (loss) before other losses and taxes

(2,073)

(460)

(3,928)

720

Other Losses

Unrealized loss on investment (note 5)

(41)

(41)

(164)

(246)

Loss on Toiyabe (note 7)

-

(1)

-

(40)

Total Other Losses

(41)

(42)

(164)

(286)

Earnings (loss) before taxes

(2,114)

(502)

(4,092)

434

Income taxes

Current (expense)/recovery

(4)

-

(444)

-

Deferred (expense)/recovery

256

111

242

(208)

Earnings (loss) for the period

(1,862)

(391)

(4,294)

226

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Foreign currency translation differences

(959)

755

1,475

930

Comprehensive income (loss) for the period

$

(2,821)

$

364

$

(2,819)

$

1,156

Basic earnings (loss) per share (Note 14)

$

(0.03)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.08)

$

0.00

Diluted earnings (loss) per share (Note 14)

$

(0.03)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.08)

$

0.00

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

5

Disclaimer

Starcore International Mines Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 23:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 24,7 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
Net income 2023 -2,50 M -1,82 M -1,82 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,75x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 10,6 M 7,70 M 7,70 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,43x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 248
Free-Float 67,4%
Chart STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Starcore International Mines Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,19 CAD
Average target price 0,73 CAD
Spread / Average Target 284%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Eadie Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Alarie President & Director
Gary Vittorio Arca Chief Financial Officer & Non-Independent Director
Salvador Garcia Ledezma Chief Operating Officer
Jorge Federico Villaseñor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD.26.67%8
BHP GROUP LIMITED-4.91%146 079
RIO TINTO PLC-8.92%108 232
GLENCORE PLC-23.39%64 384
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-6.65%39 579
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-23.40%36 422