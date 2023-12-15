Starcore International Mines Ltd. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended October 31, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 1.03 million compared to CAD 1.77 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.03 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.03 a year ago.
For the six months, net loss was CAD 2.74 million compared to CAD 2.43 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.05 compared to CAD 0.04 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.05 compared to CAD 0.04 a year ago.
Starcore International Mines Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended October 31, 2023
December 15, 2023 at 05:24 pm EST
