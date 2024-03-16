Starcore International Mines Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in exploring, extracting, and processing gold and silver. The Company through its wholly owned subsidiary, Compania Minera Pena de Bernal, S.A. de C.V. (Bernal), which owns the San Martin mine in Queretaro, Mexico. It is also engaged in acquiring mining related operating assets and exploration assets in North America. Its San Martin mine is located approximately 50 kilometers (km) east of the City of Queretaro, Mexico, and consists of mining concessions covering approximately 13,077 hectares (ha), which includes seven underground mining units and four units under exploration. Its Ajax Molybdenum property, approximately 1,718 hectares in size, hosts the Ajax Porphyry Molybdenum Deposit. Its Opodepe project consists of the Teocuitla and El Creston properties. Its El Creston molybdenum property is located in the State of Sonora, Mexico. Its Toiyabe Gold Project is located in Lander County, Nevada, United States.

Sector Diversified Mining