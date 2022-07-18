Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Starcore International Mines Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAM   CA85525T2020

STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD.

(SAM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:53 2022-07-15 pm EDT
0.2100 CAD   +5.00%
06:04aSTARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES : closes Private Placement - Form 6-K
PU
07/15Starcore International Mines Ltd. announced that it has received CAD 1.2 million in funding
CI
07/05STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES : Ready to Close Private Placement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Starcore International Mines : closes Private Placement - Form 6-K

07/18/2022 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Starcore closes Private Placement


Vancouver, B.C. Starcore International Mines Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Financing"), raising $1,200,000 in gross proceeds through the issuance of 6,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of Starcore and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"), each whole Warrant exercisable for a period of four years from the date of issue to purchase one common share of Starcore at a price of $0.30 per share, provided that, if after the expiry of all resale restrictions, the closing price of the Company's shares is equal to or greater than $0.40 per share for 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may, by notice to the Warrant holders (which notice may be by way of general news release), reduce the remaining exercise period of the Warrants to not less than 30 days following the date of such notice.

Aggregate compensation of $48,000 was paid by the Company to Rodea GmbH as finders' fees for the portion of the Financing attributable to their efforts.

All of the securities issued pursuant to this Financing are subject to a hold period of four months plus one day.

The Company has now 55,646,851 common shares issued and outstanding.

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. This base of producing assets is complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America. The Company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

ON BEHALF OF STARCORE INTERNATIONAL
MINES LTD.

Signed "Robert Eadie"
Robert Eadie, Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

ROBERT EADIE
Telephone: (604) 602-4935 x 205
Toll Free: 1-866-602-4935
Email: readie@starcore.com

Suite 750 - 580 Hornby Street, Box 113 Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6C 3B6

Telephone: (604) 602-4935 Fax: (604) 602-4936 e-mail. info@starcore.com website: www.starcore.com

- 2 -

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed nor does it accept responsibility
for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Disclaimer

Starcore International Mines Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 10:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD.
06:04aSTARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES : closes Private Placement - Form 6-K
PU
07/15Starcore International Mines Ltd. announced that it has received CAD 1.2 million in fun..
CI
07/05STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES : Ready to Close Private Placement
PU
07/04Starcore International Mines Plans Private Placement; Down 23.2%
MT
07/04STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES : Arranges Private Placement
PU
07/04Starcore International Mines Ltd. announced that it expects to receive CAD 1.2 million ..
CI
07/04Starcore International Mines Ltd. announced that it expects to receive CAD 1.2 million ..
CI
05/16Starcore Responds to Announcement of Intention to Make an Unsolicited Offer
AQ
05/16STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES : Announces US$2 Million Exploration Program for 2022
PU
05/13STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES : Responds to Announcement of Intention to Make an Unsolicite..
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 26,8 M - -
Net income 2021 2,89 M - -
Net cash 2021 4,22 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,12x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10,4 M 8,01 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 248
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Starcore International Mines Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Eadie Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Alarie President & Director
Gary Vittorio Arca Chief Financial Officer & Non-Independent Director
Salvador Garcia Ledezma Chief Operating Officer
Jorge Federico Villaseñor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD.-8.70%8
BHP GROUP LIMITED-13.01%124 299
RIO TINTO PLC-6.06%91 386
GLENCORE PLC8.51%62 771
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-15.25%36 750
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)17.45%30 214