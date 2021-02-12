Starcore International Mines : to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 17th, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) OTC: SHVLF) (FSE: V4JA), engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico, announced today that Robert Eadie, President and CEO, will present live at the Virtual Investor Conferences on February 17 at 10am.

DATE: February 17th, 2021

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3cd9PaB

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights:

Recent operational excellence programs at the San Martin mine in Queretaro, Mexico has set the company up for success in 2021:

"We continue to show excellent cash flow from our mining operations and report our second quarter of $0.03 per share earnings bringing us to $0.06 per share for the 6 month period" reported Robert Eadie, CEO and President of the Company. "We expect this trend to continue into the new year as we continue to develop the mine to deliver consistent production tonnage to the plant."

Production Highlights for six months ended October 31, 2020 (Q2 Fiscal 2021)

6,100 AuEq Oz avg 1.66 Au g/t and 26.3 Ag g/t; Mine Operating Cash Cost of US$985 EqOz;

EqOz; AISC US$1,276 EqOz.;

EqOz.; Revenues of CAD$15,062,000 , earnings from mining operations of $5,151,000 and net income of $3.1 million or $0.06 per share ;

, earnings from mining operations of and net income of or per share ; EBITA of CAD$5,102,000 representing an EBITDA Margin of 33.9% ;

representing an EBITDA Margin of 33.9% ; Cash and short-term investment of $2.7 million as of October 31, 2021 .

About Starcore International Mines:

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. This base of producing assets is complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America. The company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

