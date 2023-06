Starcrest Education Ltd - Cayman Islands-based developer and operator of education services - Independent Non-Executive Chair Jasbeer Singh steps down from the board with immediate effect. Company says a further announcement will be made "as and when appropriate."

Current stock price: 42.0 pence

