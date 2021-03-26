Log in
STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST    P40U   SG1S18926810

STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(P40U)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)

03/26/2021 | 05:53am EDT
SECURITIES AND FUTURES ACT (CAP. 289) SECURITIES AND FUTURES (DISCLOSURE OF INTERESTS)

FORM

REGULATIONS 2012

NOTIFICATION FORM FOR SUBSTANTIAL

3

SHAREHOLDER(S)/UNITHOLDER(S) IN RESPECT OF INTERESTS IN

(Electronic Format)

Part I - General

  • 1. Name of Listed Issuer:

    Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust

  • 2. Type of Listed Issuer:

    Company/Corporation

    Registered/Recognised Business Trust

    Real Estate Investment Trust

    Name of Trustee-Manager/Responsible Person:

    YTL Starhill Global REIT Management Limited

  • 3. Is more than one Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder giving notice in this form?

    No

    (Please proceed to complete Part II)Yes (Please proceed to complete Parts III & IV)

  • 4. Date of notification to Listed Issuer:26-Mar-2021

Part III - Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) Details

[To be used for multiple Substantial Shareholders/Unitholders to give notice]

Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder A

  • 1. Name of Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder:

    AIA Group Limited

  • 2. Is Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder a fund manager or a person whose interest in the securities of the Listed Issuer are held solely through fund manager(s)?

    Yes

    No

  • 3. Notification in respect of:

    Becoming a Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder

    Change in the percentage level of interest while still remaining a Substantial Shareholder/UnitholderCeasing to be a Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder

  • 4. Date of acquisition of or change in interest:25-Mar-2021

  • 5. Date on which Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder became aware of the acquisition of, or the change in, interest(if different from item 4 above, please specify the date):

    25-Mar-2021

  • 6. Explanation (if the date of becoming aware is different from the date of acquisition of, or the change in, interest):

  • 7. Quantum of total voting shares/units (including voting shares/units underlying rights/options/warrants/convertible debentures {conversion price known}) held by Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder before and after the transaction:

Immediately before the transaction

Direct Interest

Deemed Interest

Total

No. of voting shares/units held and/or underlying the rights/options/warrants/convertible debentures:

0

154,370,000

154,370,000

As a percentage of total no. of voting shares/units:

0

7.01

7.01

Immediately after the transaction

Direct Interest

Deemed Interest

Total

No. of voting shares/units held and/or underlying the rights/options/warrants/ convertible debentures :

0

154,370,000

154,370,000

As a percentage of total no. of voting shares/units:

0

6.98

6.98

Disclaimer

Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 09:52:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 185 M 137 M 137 M
Net income 2021 61,9 M 46,0 M 46,0 M
Net Debt 2021 1 017 M 755 M 755 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 7,41%
Capitalization 1 190 M 883 M 884 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,9x
EV / Sales 2022 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 0,56 SGD
Last Close Price 0,54 SGD
Spread / Highest target 22,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sing Ho CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Alice Cheong Chief Financial Officer
Sock Ping Yeoh Non-Executive Chairman
Chee Kin Lam Joint Secretary, Senior VP-Legal & Compliance
Clare Koh Senior Vice President & Head-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST6.93%876
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-7.26%59 783
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-0.82%37 971
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-5.12%24 186
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION2.80%23 867
SEGRO PLC-2.91%15 094
