    P40U   SG1S18926810

STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(P40U)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04/14 05:05:02 am EDT
0.6050 SGD   +1.68%
STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Date Of Release Of Starhill Global REIT's Business Updates For Third Quarter Ended 31 March 2022
STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Issue And Listing Of New Units Under The Distribution Reinvestment Plan - Tax-Exempt Income Component
STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Changes To S-REIT Constituents In Benchmark Index
Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust : Date Of Release Of Starhill Global REIT's Business Updates For Third Quarter Ended 31 March 2022

04/14/2022 | 05:45am EDT
SGX-ST Announcement

DATE OF RELEASE OF

STARHILL GLOBAL REIT'S BUSINESS UPDATES FOR THIRD QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

YTL Starhill Global REIT Management Limited, as manager (the "Manager") of Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust ("Starhill Global REIT"), wishes to announce that it will release Starhill Global REIT's business updates for the third quarter ended 31 March 2022 on Thursday, 28 April 2022 after market close.

YTL Starhill Global REIT Management Limited (Company registration no. 200502123C)

(as manager of Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust)

Lam Chee Kin

Joint Company Secretary Singapore

14 April 2022

About Starhill Global REIT

Starhill Global REIT is a Singapore-based real estate investment trust investing primarily in real estate used for retail and office purposes, both in Singapore and overseas. Since its listing on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") on 20 September 2005, Starhill Global REIT has grown its initial portfolio from interests in two landmark properties on Orchard Road in Singapore to 10 properties in Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, China and Japan, valued at about S$3.0 billion.

These comprise interests in Wisma Atria and Ngee Ann City on Orchard Road in Singapore, Myer Centre Adelaide, David Jones Building and Plaza Arcade in Adelaide and Perth, Australia, The Starhill and Lot 10 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, a retail property in Chengdu, China and two properties in Tokyo, Japan. Starhill Global REIT remains focused on sourcing attractive property assets in Singapore and overseas, while driving organic growth from its existing portfolio, through proactive leasing efforts and creative asset enhancements.

Starhill Global REIT is managed by an external manager, YTL Starhill Global REIT Management Limited, of which all of its shares are indirectly held by YTL Corporation Berhad.

Important Notice

The value of units in Starhill Global REIT ("Units") and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager, HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited (in its capacity as trustee of Starhill Global REIT), or any of their affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including possible delays in repayment, loss of income or principal invested. The Manager and its affiliates do not guarantee the performance of Starhill Global REIT or the repayment of capital from Starhill Global REIT or any particular rate of return. Unitholders have no right to request the Manager to redeem or purchase their Units for so long as the Units are listed on the SGX-ST.

It is intended that Unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units. This document is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the Units. The past performance of Starhill Global REIT is not indicative of the future performance of Starhill Global REIT. Similarly, the past performance of the Manager is not indicative of the future performance of the Manager.

This document may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, outbreak of contagious diseases or pandemic, interest rate and foreign exchange trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from other developments or companies, shifts in expected levels of occupancy rate, property rental income, charge out collections, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training costs), governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's current view on future events.

Disclaimer

Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 09:44:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 195 M 143 M 143 M
Net income 2022 98,4 M 72,1 M 72,1 M
Net Debt 2022 1 003 M 736 M 736 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 6,77%
Capitalization 1 331 M 976 M 976 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,0x
EV / Sales 2023 11,5x
Nbr of Employees 31
Free-Float 62,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,60 SGD
Average target price 0,65 SGD
Spread / Average Target 9,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sing Ho CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Alice Cheong Chief Financial Officer
Sock Ping Yeoh Non-Executive Chairman
Chee Kin Lam Joint Secretary, Senior VP-Legal & Compliance
Clare Koh Senior Vice President & Head-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-9.16%976
EQUINIX, INC.-11.10%68 436
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION0.84%43 162
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-16.80%41 860
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-11.06%31 717
SEGRO PLC-6.72%21 028