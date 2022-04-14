Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust : Date Of Release Of Starhill Global REIT's Business Updates For Third Quarter Ended 31 March 2022

SGX-ST Announcement

DATE OF RELEASE OF

STARHILL GLOBAL REIT'S BUSINESS UPDATES FOR THIRD QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

YTL Starhill Global REIT Management Limited, as manager (the "Manager") of Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust ("Starhill Global REIT"), wishes to announce that it will release Starhill Global REIT's business updates for the third quarter ended 31 March 2022 on Thursday, 28 April 2022 after market close.

14 April 2022

About Starhill Global REIT

Starhill Global REIT is a Singapore-based real estate investment trust investing primarily in real estate used for retail and office purposes, both in Singapore and overseas. Since its listing on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") on 20 September 2005, Starhill Global REIT has grown its initial portfolio from interests in two landmark properties on Orchard Road in Singapore to 10 properties in Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, China and Japan, valued at about S$3.0 billion.

These comprise interests in Wisma Atria and Ngee Ann City on Orchard Road in Singapore, Myer Centre Adelaide, David Jones Building and Plaza Arcade in Adelaide and Perth, Australia, The Starhill and Lot 10 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, a retail property in Chengdu, China and two properties in Tokyo, Japan. Starhill Global REIT remains focused on sourcing attractive property assets in Singapore and overseas, while driving organic growth from its existing portfolio, through proactive leasing efforts and creative asset enhancements.

Starhill Global REIT is managed by an external manager, YTL Starhill Global REIT Management Limited, of which all of its shares are indirectly held by YTL Corporation Berhad.

