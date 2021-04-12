Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust    P40U   SG1S18926810

STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(P40U)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust : Business Updates For The Third Quarter Ended 31 March 2021

04/12/2021 | 07:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SGX-ST Announcement

DATE OF RELEASE OF

STARHILL GLOBAL REIT'S BUSINESS UPDATES

FOR THIRD QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

YTL Starhill Global REIT Management Limited, as manager (the "Manager") of Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust ("Starhill Global REIT"), wishes to announce that it will release Starhill Global REIT's business updates for the third quarter ended 31 March 2021 on Monday, 26 April 2021 after market close.

YTL Starhill Global REIT Management Limited (Company registration no. 200502123C)

(as manager of Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust)

Lim Wai Pun / Lam Chee Kin

Joint Company Secretaries

12 April 2021

1

About Starhill Global REIT

Starhill Global REIT is a Singapore-based real estate investment trust investing primarily in real estate used for retail and office purposes, both in Singapore and overseas. Since its listing on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") on 20 September 2005, Starhill Global REIT has grown its initial portfolio from interests in two landmark properties on Orchard Road in Singapore to 10 properties in Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, China and Japan, valued at about S$2.9 billion.

These comprise interests in Wisma Atria and Ngee Ann City on Orchard Road in Singapore, Myer Centre Adelaide, David Jones Building and Plaza Arcade in Adelaide and Perth, Australia, The Starhill and Lot 10 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, a retail property in Chengdu, China and two properties in Tokyo, Japan. Starhill Global REIT remains focused on sourcing attractive property assets in Singapore and overseas, while driving organic growth from its existing portfolio, through proactive leasing efforts and creative asset enhancements.

Starhill Global REIT is managed by an external manager, YTL Starhill Global REIT Management Limited, of which all of its shares are indirectly held by YTL Corporation Berhad.

Important Notice

The value of units in Starhill Global REIT ("Units") and the income derived from them may fall or rise. The Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including possible delays in repayment, loss of income or principal invested. The Manager and its affiliates do not guarantee the performance of Starhill Global REIT or the repayment of capital from Starhill Global REIT or any particular rate of return. Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed.

It is intended that Unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units. This document is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the Units. The past performance of Starhill Global REIT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of Starhill Global REIT.

This document may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, outbreak of contagious diseases or pandemic, interest rate and foreign exchange trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from similar developments, shifts in expected levels of property rental income, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training costs), property expenses and governmental and public policy changes. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's view of future events.

2

Disclaimer

Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 11:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
07:15aSTARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTME : Business Updates For The Third Quarter En..
PU
04/08DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Change In Interest Of Director - Ho Sin..
PU
04/06STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTME : REIT Obtains $77 Million Term Loan Facili..
MT
04/06STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTME : A$100 Million Unsecured Loan Facility
PU
03/30STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTME : Changes To S-REIT Constituents In Benchma..
PU
03/26DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Inte..
PU
03/24STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTME : Issue And Listing Of New Units Under The ..
PU
03/16STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTME : Tax Ruling In Respect Of Issuance Of S$10..
PU
02/22STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTME : Despatch Of Notices Of Election Pursuant ..
PU
02/16STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTME : REIT's Trustee Borrows $188 Million for B..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 185 M 138 M 138 M
Net income 2021 61,9 M 46,2 M 46,2 M
Net Debt 2021 1 017 M 758 M 758 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
Yield 2021 7,02%
Capitalization 1 260 M 940 M 939 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,3x
EV / Sales 2022 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,56 SGD
Last Close Price 0,57 SGD
Spread / Highest target 15,8%
Spread / Average Target -2,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sing Ho CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Alice Cheong Chief Financial Officer
Sock Ping Yeoh Non-Executive Chairman
Chee Kin Lam Joint Secretary, Senior VP-Legal & Compliance
Clare Koh Senior Vice President & Head-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST12.87%940
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-3.74%61 382
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.1.25%39 711
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-5.51%24 488
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION4.86%24 349
SEGRO PLC2.64%15 900
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ