Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme::Grant of Share Awards

STARHUB LTD
(Co. Reg. No. 199802208C)
NOTICE OF GRANT OF SHARE AWARDS UNDER STARHUB PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN 2014 (Rule 704(29) of SGX-STListing Manual)
|
Date of grant
|
:
|
16 August 2021
|
|
|
|
Total number of shares under
|
:
|
1,726,000 ordinary shares pursuant to the
|
share awards granted
|
|
StarHub Performance Share Plan 2014, subject
|
|
|
to certain performance conditions being met and
|
|
|
other terms and conditions
|
|
|
|
Market price of a StarHub share
|
:
|
S$1.25 per ordinary share
|
on the date of grant
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of shares under share
|
:
|
Nikhil Oommen Jacob Eapen
|
award granted to Executive
|
|
- 622,000 ordinary shares
|
Director of StarHub Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
StarHub Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 10:41:14 UTC.