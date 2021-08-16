Log in
    CC3   SG1V12936232

STARHUB LTD

(CC3)
Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme::Grant of Share Awards

08/16/2021 | 06:43am EDT
STARHUB LTD

(Co. Reg. No. 199802208C)

NOTICE OF GRANT OF SHARE AWARDS UNDER STARHUB PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN 2014 (Rule 704(29) of SGX-STListing Manual)

Date of grant

:

16 August 2021

Total number of shares under

:

1,726,000 ordinary shares pursuant to the

share awards granted

StarHub Performance Share Plan 2014, subject

to certain performance conditions being met and

other terms and conditions

Market price of a StarHub share

:

S$1.25 per ordinary share

on the date of grant

Number of shares under share

:

Nikhil Oommen Jacob Eapen

award granted to Executive

- 622,000 ordinary shares

Director of StarHub Ltd

Disclaimer

StarHub Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 10:41:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
