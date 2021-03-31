Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme::Grant of Share AwardsOpens in a new Window

STARHUB LTD
(Co. Reg. No. 199802208C)
NOTICE OF GRANT OF SHARE AWARDS UNDER
STARHUB RESTRICTED STOCK PLAN 2014
(Rule 704(29) of SGX-ST Listing Manual)
Date of grant
: 31 March 2021
Total number of shares under : 3,554,200 ordinary shares pursuant to the
share awards grantedStarHub Restricted Stock Plan 2014, subject to certain performance conditions being met and other terms and conditions
Market price of a StarHub share : S$1.28 per ordinary share on the date of grant
Disclaimer
