Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme::Grant of Share AwardsOpens in a new Window

STARHUB LTD

(Co. Reg. No. 199802208C)

NOTICE OF GRANT OF SHARE AWARDS UNDER

STARHUB RESTRICTED STOCK PLAN 2014

(Rule 704(29) of SGX-ST Listing Manual)

Date of grant : 31 March 2021

Total number of shares under : 3,554,200 ordinary shares pursuant to the

share awards grantedStarHub Restricted Stock Plan 2014, subject to certain performance conditions being met and other terms and conditions

Market price of a StarHub share : S$1.28 per ordinary share on the date of grant