STARHUB LTD

STARHUB LTD

(CC3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme::Grant of Share AwardsOpens in a new Window

03/31/2021 | 06:30am EDT
STARHUB LTD

(Co. Reg. No. 199802208C)

NOTICE OF GRANT OF SHARE AWARDS UNDER

STARHUB RESTRICTED STOCK PLAN 2014

(Rule 704(29) of SGX-ST Listing Manual)

Date of grant

: 31 March 2021

Total number of shares under : 3,554,200 ordinary shares pursuant to the

share awards grantedStarHub Restricted Stock Plan 2014, subject to certain performance conditions being met and other terms and conditions

Market price of a StarHub share : S$1.28 per ordinary share on the date of grant

Disclaimer

StarHub Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 10:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 039 M 1 517 M 1 517 M
Net income 2020 150 M 111 M 111 M
Net Debt 2020 986 M 733 M 733 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
Yield 2020 5,16%
Capitalization 2 216 M 1 644 M 1 649 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,57x
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart STARHUB LTD
Duration : Period :
StarHub Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARHUB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 1,40 SGD
Last Close Price 1,28 SGD
Spread / Highest target 50,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nikhil Oommen Jacob Eapen Chief Executive Officer
Choon Hwee Chia Chief Financial Officer
Steven Terrell Clontz Chairman
Yaw Yee Kee Head-Information Services
Nihal Vijaya Devadas Kaviratne Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARHUB LTD-2.29%1 644
SOFTBANK CORP.15.74%61 463
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED2.55%38 970
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-4.11%26 873
SAFARICOM PLC13.14%13 660
MTN GROUP LIMITED44.58%10 647
