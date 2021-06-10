Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  StarHub Ltd
  News
  Summary
    CC3   SG1V12936232

STARHUB LTD

(CC3)
  Report
Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme::Grant of Share AwardsOpens in a new Window

06/10/2021 | 06:06am EDT
STARHUB LTD

(Co. Reg. No. 199802208C)

NOTICE OF GRANT OF SHARE AWARDS UNDER

STARHUB RESTRICTED STOCK PLAN 2014

(Rule 704(29) of SGX-ST Listing Manual)

Date of grant

:

10 June 2021

Total number of shares

:

321,500 fully-paid ordinary shares pursuant to the StarHub

under share awards

Restricted Stock Plan 2014 as

part of the Non-Executive

granted

Directors' Remuneration in lieu of

cash for the financial year

ended 31 December 2020, without any performance or vesting

condition attached but subject to a selling moratorium and other

terms and conditions

Market price of shares

:

S$1.24

on the date of grant

Number of shares under

:

Name of Non-Executive Director

No. of Shares

share awards granted to

Non-Executive Directors

Steven Terrell Clontz

49,700

Ma Kah Woh

30,700

Stephen Geoffrey Miller

32,300

Nihal Vijaya Devadas Kaviratne

35,900

Michelle Lee Guthrie

24,100

Nayantara Bali

25,000

Ng Shin Ein

27,500

Lionel Yeo Hung Tong

20,400

Teo Ek Tor

27,900

Lim Ming Seong

31,700

Nasser Marafih (1)

16,300

  1. Dr Nasser Marafih retired as a Director on 30 April 2021.

Disclaimer

StarHub Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 10:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
