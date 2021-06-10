Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme::Grant of Share AwardsOpens in a new Window

STARHUB LTD
(Co. Reg. No. 199802208C)
NOTICE OF GRANT OF SHARE AWARDS UNDER
STARHUB RESTRICTED STOCK PLAN 2014
(Rule 704(29) of SGX-ST Listing Manual)
|
Date of grant
|
:
|
10 June 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total number of shares
|
:
|
321,500 fully-paid ordinary shares pursuant to the StarHub
|
under share awards
|
|
Restricted Stock Plan 2014 as
|
part of the Non-Executive
|
granted
|
|
Directors' Remuneration in lieu of
|
cash for the financial year
|
|
|
ended 31 December 2020, without any performance or vesting
|
|
|
condition attached but subject to a selling moratorium and other
|
|
|
terms and conditions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market price of shares
|
:
|
S$1.24
|
|
|
on the date of grant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of shares under
|
:
|
Name of Non-Executive Director
|
|
No. of Shares
|
share awards granted to
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Executive Directors
|
|
Steven Terrell Clontz
|
|
49,700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ma Kah Woh
|
|
30,700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stephen Geoffrey Miller
|
|
32,300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nihal Vijaya Devadas Kaviratne
|
|
35,900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Michelle Lee Guthrie
|
|
24,100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nayantara Bali
|
|
25,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ng Shin Ein
|
|
27,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lionel Yeo Hung Tong
|
|
20,400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Teo Ek Tor
|
|
27,900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lim Ming Seong
|
|
31,700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nasser Marafih (1)
|
|
16,300
|
|
|
|
|
-
Dr Nasser Marafih retired as a Director on 30 April 2021.
