Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. StarHub Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CC3   SG1V12936232

STARHUB LTD

(CC3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::Minutes of the 23rd AGM and EGM of StarHub Ltd held on 30 April 2021 FILE 1Opens in a new Window

05/27/2021 | 05:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STARHUB LTD

(Co. Reg. No. 199802208C)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

MINUTES OF THE TWENTY-THIRD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF STARHUB LTD HELD BY ELECTRONIC MEANS ON FRIDAY, 30 APRIL 2021 AT 10.00 A.M.

Present (via video conference):

Steven Terrell Clontz

- Chairman of the Meeting/ Board Chairman/ Strategy Committee Chairman/

Member/ Proxy

Ma Kah Woh

- Independent Director/ Audit Committee Chairman/ Member

Stephen Geoffrey Miller

- Non-Executive Director/ Risk Committee Chairman/ Member

Nihal Vijaya Devadas Kaviratne

- Lead Independent Director/ Nominating and Governance Committee

Chairman/ Member

Michelle Lee Guthrie

- Independent Director/ Executive Resource & Compensation Committee

Chairman/ Member

Nayantara Bali

-

Independent Director/ Member

Ng Shin Ein

-

Independent Director/ Member

Lionel Yeo Hung Tong

-

Independent Director/ Member

Teo Ek Tor

-

Non-Executive Director/ Member

Lim Ming Seong

-

Non-Executive Director/ Member

Nasser Marafih

-

Non-Executive Director/ Member

Naoki Wakai

-

Non-Executive Director

Nikhil Eapen

-

Chief Executive

Dennis Chia

- Chief Financial Officer/ Member

Veronica Lai

- Chief Corporate Officer and Company Secretary/ Member

Ong Chai Yan

- Audit Partner In-charge, KPMG LLP (for the financial year ended 31

December 2020)

Siew Yilin

- Audit Partner In-charge, KPMG LLP (appointed on 1 January 2021)

Shareholders (who attended via

live webcast/audio means)

- As per attendance records maintained by the Company

  1. QUORUM
    The Chairman, Mr Steven Terrell Clontz, welcomed the shareholders who had joined the Meeting by webcast and audio means. He informed that the Company was holding the Meeting by electronic means in accordance with the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) Order 2020, with shareholders participating by webcast and/or audio means.
    At 10.00 a.m., the Chairman called the Meeting to order.
    The Chairman informed that he had been advised by the Company Secretary that a quorum was present and that 13 proxy forms in respect of 1,227,989,280 shares had been received by the Company. The proxy forms received had been verified by T S Tay Public Accounting Corporation as the Scrutineer of the Meeting.
    The Chairman declared the Meeting open.
  2. NOTICE
    The Notice of the Meeting issued on 8 April 2021 ("AGM Notice") on SGXNet and made available on the Company's Investor Relations website for the statutory period was taken as read. As provided in the AGM Notice, voting would be by way of shareholders appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy to vote on their behalf, in respect of the Resolutions to be tabled for approval at the Meeting. All Resolutions proposed at the Meeting would be voted by poll in accordance with the proxy voting instructions received by the Company.

1

The Chairman informed that: (a) the Company had published its responses to the substantial and relevant questions on the Resolutions to be proposed at the Meeting on SGXNet and the Company's Investor Relations website prior to the Meeting; and (b) the Chief Executive of the Company, Mr Nikhil Eapen ("the Chief Executive"), would address some of the key questions that were submitted by shareholders in his presentation at the Meeting.

Prior to proceeding with the business of the Meeting, the Chairman introduced the Board members, the Chief Executive, the Chief Financial Officer and the Chief Corporate Officer and Company Secretary of the Company, who were all in attendance via video conference. The Chairman informed that Ms Ong Chai Yan, the Audit Partner-in-charge from KPMG LLP for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 and Ms Siew Yilin, the Audit Partner-in-charge from KPMG LLP from 1 January 2021, were also in attendance via video conference.

3. PRESENTATION BY THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE

The Chairman invited the Chief Executive to give his presentation.

The Chief Executive gave a presentation on the following key themes, as recorded in the presentation slides:

  1. NAVIGATING 2020

StarHub Cares

The Chief Executive highlighted the programmes implemented by StarHub to help its customers, the community and its employees, including support for students on home-based learning and migrant workers in community care facilities.

Transformation

StarHub's 3-year transformation programme, based on the four D.A.R.E. pillars, had achieved its objectives, namely: (a) realisation of 82% of the total savings identified; and (b) being on track to achieving the S$210 million cost savings that were targeted in October 2018.

StarHub also delivered market leading customer experiences with 5G, Pay TV transformation, and improved Net Promoter Scores (NPS). Growth continued to be realised through cybersecurity, regional ICT and further mergers and acquisitions (M&A), as well as with 5G.

Achievements in digital transformation in FY2020 included increases in digital sales, the digital conversion rate and monthly active users for digital services. Key objectives included delivering unique experiences to customers, continuously evolving products and simplification. It was noted that Giga! was now a leader in the SIM-only segment, recording a 5x YoY growth in subscriber base, and with the highest NPS within the industry.

On the questions on 5G from shareholders, the Chief Executive commented as follows:

  • StarHub had been the first to offer consumers access to the widest 5G NSA network in Singapore. A measured approach had been employed with StarHub's significant investment into 5G, by deploying the 5G standalone radio network as a joint venture with another MNO.
  • StarHub had launched comprehensive 5G plans integrated with entertainment and gaming. The Mobile+ 5G and the Biz+ 5G plans had grown well and more partnerships would be added.
  • Over the last year, StarHub had engaged early adopters, technology and industry partners to create an ecosystem to explore the possibilities of 5G.

2

In response to questions submitted by shareholders on Pay TV, the Chief Executive highlighted the following on StarHub's TV transformation journey:

  • StarHub had migrated all customers from cable to fibre in FY2019, and converted most content providers to a variable per-use cost model.
  • The TV customer experience had been transformed into a more seamless one, with the launch of StarHub TV+ in 2020. In addition, StarHub had a growing over-the-top (OTT) portfolio of 8 popular brands, including Netflix, iQiYi, HBO Go, Hotstar and Disney+.

StarHub continued to track customer experience via NPS metrics across all business lines. In FY2020, there had been a further 24.5% improvement in NPS.

Acquisitive Growth

Addressing shareholders' question on market consolidation, the Chief Executive shared that StarHub's M&A strategy to drive growth in the Enterprise business segment had seen success.

Ensign had delivered 51.4% revenue growth in FY2020, turning an operating profit of S$7 million from a loss in FY2019. In July 2020, StarHub completed the acquisition of Strateq, which enabled StarHub to achieve regional diversification and growth, bolster the digital delivery capabilities of the Enterprise business, and converge connectivity and ICT capabilities. Despite the impact of COVID-19, both Ensign and Strateq were able to deliver growth and map out their roadmap for continued growth.

StarHub intended to pursue further M&As to build the Enterprise business, add capabilities and continue regionalisation.

Key ESG Achievements

The Chief Executive outlined StarHub's key ESG achievements, as recorded in the presentation slides. StarHub's 'A-" score in CDP was a 3-band improvement from the previous 'C' score in 2019, and put StarHub in the Leadership band, which was higher than the Asia regional and industry averages.

  1. RESILIENT PERFORMANCE

The key Financial Highlights on StarHub Group's performance for FY2020 covering: (a) Revenue and Service Revenue; (b) Service EBITDA and Margin; (c) Net Profit; (d) Segmental Revenue; and (e) Balance Sheet, were presented as recorded in the presentation slides.

  1. 2021 & BEYOND

FY2021 Guidance

The Chief Executive outlined the FY2021 outlook. StarHub currently guided on stable Service Revenue, on the key assumption that COVID-19 impacts would continue towards the end of the year, and a Service EBITDA Margin of 24% to 26%. StarHub expected to commit no more than 9% to 11% of Revenue toward CAPEX. In response to shareholders' questions on dividend outlook and guidance, the Chief Executive stated that StarHub expected to maintain dividends through the next year, albeit with a dependency on market conditions and investment requirements.

Key Priorities

The Chief Executive concluded with StarHub's key priorities for FY2021 as recorded in the presentation slides, and handed the Meeting back to the Chairman.

3

4. ORDINARY BUSINESS

The Chairman informed that the Chairman of the Meeting had been appointed as the proxy for 13 shareholders in respect of 1,227,989,280 shares to vote on the Resolutions under the 'Ordinary Business' of the AGM Notice and would accordingly, vote for and against the Resolutions pursuant to the proxy voting instructions received by the Company.

  1. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 1:
    Adoption of the Directors' Statement and the Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year Ended 31 December 2020 and the Auditors' Report therein
    The Chairman informed that the Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 ("Annual Report 2020"), incorporating the Directors' Statement and the Auditors' Report had been uploaded on SGXNet and the Company's Investor Relations website on 8 April 2021.
    The Chairman proposed Resolution 1 as an Ordinary Resolution, and put it to a vote by poll. He cast his votes for and against Resolution 1 in accordance with the proxy voting instructions received by the Company.
    It was resolved with 99.99% of votes by poll that the Directors' Statement and the Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year Ended 31 December 2020 and the Auditors' Report therein, be received and adopted.
  2. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 2:
    Re-election of Mr Nihal Vijaya Devadas Kaviratne as a Director by Rotation
    The Chairman informed that Mr Nihal Vijaya Devadas Kaviratne was the lead independent Director, and the Chairman of the Nominating and Governance Committee. He was also a member of the Audit Committee and the Strategy Committee. If re-elected, and subject to the passing of Resolutions 8 and 9 in respect of his continued appointment as independent director, Mr Kaviratne's current committee roles will continue.
    The detailed profile for Mr Kaviratne in the Annual Report 2020 and the Notice of the AGM, were taken as read.
    The Chairman informed that Mr Kaviratne had abstained from voting his own shares on Resolution 2.
    The Chairman proposed Resolution 2 as an Ordinary Resolution and put it to a vote by poll. He cast his votes for and against Resolution 2, in accordance with the proxy voting instructions received by the Company.
    It was resolved with 98.22% of votes by poll that Mr Nihal Vijaya Devadas Kaviratne, who was retiring by rotation and who, being eligible, offered himself for re-election, be re-elected as a Director of the Company.
  3. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 3:
    Re-election of Ms Michelle Lee Guthrie as a Director by Rotation
    The Chairman informed that Ms Michelle Lee Guthrie was an independent Director, the Chairman of the Executive Resource and Compensation Committee and a member of the Strategy Committee. If re-elected, Ms Guthrie's current committee roles would continue.
    The detailed profile for Ms Guthrie in the Annual Report 2020 and the Notice of the AGM were taken as read.
    The Chairman informed that Ms Guthrie had abstained from voting her own shares on Resolution 3.

4

The Chairman proposed Resolution 3 as an Ordinary Resolution and put it to a vote by poll. He cast his votes for and against Resolution 3 in accordance with the proxy voting instructions received by the Company.

It was resolved with 99.95% of votes by poll that Ms Michelle Lee Guthrie, who was retiring by rotation and who, being eligible, offered herself for re-election, be re-elected as a Director of the Company.

  1. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 4:
    Re-election of Mr Naoki Wakai as a Director by Rotation
    The Chairman informed that Mr Naoki Wakai was a non-executive Director.
    The detailed profile for Wakai-san in the Annual Report 2020 and the Notice of the AGM were taken as read.
    The Chairman informed that Wakai-san did not hold any shares in StarHub.
    The Chairman proposed Resolution 4 as an Ordinary Resolution and put it to a vote by poll. He cast his votes for and against Resolution 4, in accordance with the proxy voting instructions received by the Company.
    It was resolved with 99.85% of votes by poll that Mr Naoki Wakai, who was retiring by rotation and who, being eligible, offered himself for re-election, be re-elected as a Director of the Company.
  2. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 5:
    Directors' Remuneration of S$1,375,875 for the Financial Year Ended 31 December 2020
    Resolution 5 dealt with the payment of the sum of S$1,375,875 as non-executive Directors' remuneration for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 comprising of cash and equity. The details provided in the explanatory notes to Resolution 5 in the Notice of the AGM and in the 'Corporate Governance' section of the Annual Report 2020 were taken as read.
    The Chairman informed that the Non-Executive Directors who held shares in the Company, having an interest in Resolution 5, had abstained from voting on the resolution.
    The Chairman proposed Resolution 5 as an Ordinary Resolution and put it to a vote by poll. He cast his votes for and against Resolution 5 in accordance with the proxy voting instructions received by the Company.
    It was resolved with 99.99% of votes by poll that the non-executive Directors' remuneration in the aggregate sum of S$1,375,875 comprising:
    1. S$977,760 to be paid in cash; and
    2. S$398,115 to be paid in the form of restricted share awards,

be approved and paid to the Non-Executive Directors of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.

4.6 ORDINARY RESOLUTION 6:

Declaration of Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended 31 December 2020

Resolution 6 dealt with the declaration of a final dividend of 2.5 cents per ordinary share for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.

The Chairman proposed Resolution 6 as an Ordinary Resolution and put it to a vote by poll. He cast his votes for and against Resolution 6 in accordance with the proxy voting instructions received by the Company.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

StarHub Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 09:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STARHUB LTD
05:41aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Minutes of the 23rd AGM and EGM of StarHub Ltd held on 3..
PU
05:41aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Minutes of the 23rd AGM and EGM of StarHub Ltd held on 3..
PU
05/05Singapore Shares Close in Red on Wednesday; StarHub Slides 3% on Lower Q1 Pro..
MT
05/05STARHUB  : Logs 24% Drop in Attributable Profit in Q1 as Revenue Drops
MT
05/04GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Business Performance Update for the First Quarter ended ..
PU
05/04GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Business Performance Update for the First Quarter ended ..
PU
05/04STARHUB LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/30STARHUB  : Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting FILE 1Opens in a new Window
PU
04/30STARHUB  : Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting FILE 3Opens in a new Window
PU
04/30STARHUB  : Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting FILE 4Opens in a new Window
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 125 M 1 606 M 1 606 M
Net income 2021 126 M 95,1 M 95,1 M
Net Debt 2021 962 M 727 M 727 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
Yield 2021 4,87%
Capitalization 2 164 M 1 634 M 1 636 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart STARHUB LTD
Duration : Period :
StarHub Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARHUB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 1,39 SGD
Last Close Price 1,25 SGD
Spread / Highest target 53,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nikhil Oommen Jacob Eapen Chief Executive Officer
Choon Hwee Chia Chief Financial Officer
Steven Terrell Clontz Chairman
Yaw Yee Kee Head-Information Services
Nihal Vijaya Devadas Kaviratne Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARHUB LTD-4.58%1 634
SOFTBANK CORP.10.21%61 237
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.15.93%41 089
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED3.24%39 680
SAFARICOM PLC22.04%15 564
MTN GROUP LIMITED62.12%12 745