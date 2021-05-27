General Announcement::Minutes of the 23rd AGM and EGM of StarHub Ltd held on 30 April 2021 FILE 1Opens in a new Window

MINUTES OF THE TWENTY-THIRD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF STARHUB LTD HELD BY ELECTRONIC MEANS ON FRIDAY, 30 APRIL 2021 AT 10.00 A.M.

The Chairman informed that: (a) the Company had published its responses to the substantial and relevant questions on the Resolutions to be proposed at the Meeting on SGXNet and the Company's Investor Relations website prior to the Meeting; and (b) the Chief Executive of the Company, Mr Nikhil Eapen ("the Chief Executive"), would address some of the key questions that were submitted by shareholders in his presentation at the Meeting.

Prior to proceeding with the business of the Meeting, the Chairman introduced the Board members, the Chief Executive, the Chief Financial Officer and the Chief Corporate Officer and Company Secretary of the Company, who were all in attendance via video conference. The Chairman informed that Ms Ong Chai Yan, the Audit Partner-in-charge from KPMG LLP for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 and Ms Siew Yilin, the Audit Partner-in-charge from KPMG LLP from 1 January 2021, were also in attendance via video conference.

3. PRESENTATION BY THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE

The Chairman invited the Chief Executive to give his presentation.

The Chief Executive gave a presentation on the following key themes, as recorded in the presentation slides:

NAVIGATING 2020

StarHub Cares

The Chief Executive highlighted the programmes implemented by StarHub to help its customers, the community and its employees, including support for students on home-based learning and migrant workers in community care facilities.

Transformation

StarHub's 3-year transformation programme, based on the four D.A.R.E. pillars, had achieved its objectives, namely: (a) realisation of 82% of the total savings identified; and (b) being on track to achieving the S$210 million cost savings that were targeted in October 2018.

StarHub also delivered market leading customer experiences with 5G, Pay TV transformation, and improved Net Promoter Scores (NPS). Growth continued to be realised through cybersecurity, regional ICT and further mergers and acquisitions (M&A), as well as with 5G.

Achievements in digital transformation in FY2020 included increases in digital sales, the digital conversion rate and monthly active users for digital services. Key objectives included delivering unique experiences to customers, continuously evolving products and simplification. It was noted that Giga! was now a leader in the SIM-only segment, recording a 5x YoY growth in subscriber base, and with the highest NPS within the industry.

On the questions on 5G from shareholders, the Chief Executive commented as follows:

StarHub had been the first to offer consumers access to the widest 5G NSA network in Singapore. A measured approach had been employed with StarHub's significant investment into 5G, by deploying the 5G standalone radio network as a joint venture with another MNO.

StarHub had launched comprehensive 5G plans integrated with entertainment and gaming. The Mobile+ 5G and the Biz+ 5G plans had grown well and more partnerships would be added.

Over the last year, StarHub had engaged early adopters, technology and industry partners to create an ecosystem to explore the possibilities of 5G.

2