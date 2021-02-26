Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back NoticeOpens in a new Window

Log in
STARHUB LTD

(CC3)
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

02/26/2021 | 05:23am EST
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Issuer/Manager STARHUB LTD.
Security STARHUB LTD

Announcement Details

Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date & Time of Broadcast 26/02/2021 18:14:51
Announcement Sub Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Submitted By Veronica Lai
Designation Company Secretary
Reference No. SG210226OTHRJVD4
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 26/02/2021
Event Description Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Max Shares Authorised for Purchase 173132642
Cumulative Shares By Market Acquisition In Number 2492200
Cumulative Shares By Market Acquisition In Percentage 0.14
Cumulative Shares By Off Market Acquisition In Number 0
Cumulative Shares By Off Market Acquisition In Percentage 0.0
Total Shares Purchased In Number 2492200
Total Shares Purchased In Percentage 0.14
Number Of Issued Shares Excluding Treasury 1730158090
Number Of Treasury Shares Held After Purchase 1493353
Singapore Exchange Market No Of Shares Purchased 221400
Singapore Exchange Market No Of Shares Cancelled 0
Singapore Exchange Market No Of Treasury Share Held 221400
Singapore Exchange Market Price Paid SGD1.26
Singapore Exchange Market Total Consideration SGD279322.18

Disclaimer

StarHub Ltd. published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 039 M 1 536 M 1 536 M
Net income 2020 150 M 113 M 113 M
Net Debt 2020 986 M 743 M 743 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
Yield 2020 5,24%
Capitalization 2 180 M 1 651 M 1 643 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,55x
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart STARHUB LTD
StarHub Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends STARHUB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 1,39 SGD
Last Close Price 1,26 SGD
Spread / Highest target 52,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nikhil Oommen Jacob Eapen Chief Executive Officer
Choon Hwee Chia Chief Financial Officer
Steven Terrell Clontz Chairman
Yaw Yee Kee Head-Information Services
Nihal Vijaya Devadas Kaviratne Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARHUB LTD-3.82%1 651
SOFTBANK CORP.11.33%63 610
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED13.71%43 431
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-13.19%25 364
SAFARICOM PLC13.87%14 224
TELE2 AB-1.80%8 939
