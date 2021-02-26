Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back NoticeOpens in a new Window

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Issuer/Manager
STARHUB LTD.
Security
STARHUB LTD
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date & Time of Broadcast
26/02/2021 18:14:51
Announcement Sub Title
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Submitted By
Veronica Lai
Designation
Company Secretary
Reference No.
SG210226OTHRJVD4
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back
26/02/2021
Event Description
Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Max Shares Authorised for Purchase
173132642
Cumulative Shares By Market Acquisition In Number
2492200
Cumulative Shares By Market Acquisition In Percentage
0.14
Cumulative Shares By Off Market Acquisition In Number
0
Cumulative Shares By Off Market Acquisition In Percentage
0.0
Total Shares Purchased In Number
2492200
Total Shares Purchased In Percentage
0.14
Number Of Issued Shares Excluding Treasury
1730158090
Number Of Treasury Shares Held After Purchase
1493353
Singapore Exchange Market No Of Shares Purchased
221400
Singapore Exchange Market No Of Shares Cancelled
0
Singapore Exchange Market No Of Treasury Share Held
221400
Singapore Exchange Market Price Paid
SGD1.26
Singapore Exchange Market Total Consideration
SGD279322.18
