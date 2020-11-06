StarHub : Announcement-Business Performance Update for the 3Q2020Opens in a new Window

StarHub is pleased to announce the business performance update for the third quarter and nine months ended 30 September 2020.

Announcement of Business Performance Update for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 30 September 2020

The financial statements include the consolidation of newly acquired subsidiary, Strateq Sdn. Bhd. ("Strateq"), following the completion of the acquisition on 30 July 2020

Free Cash Flow refers to net cash from operating activities less purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets in the cash flow statement

Enterprise Business revenue increased 11.4% YoY in 3Q2020 and 9.0% in the nine-month period, respectively, mainly due to higher revenues from Cyber security services and the consolidation of Strateq under Regional ICT services, following the completion of the

Broadband service revenue increased 5.5% YoY in 3Q2020, mainly due to reduced subscription discounts that raised ARPUs. Service revenue of S$130.4 million in the nine- month period was 3.6% lower YoY, mainly due to overall lower ARPUs and a one-time 20% rebate on Home Broadband monthly fee extended to customers due to a service disruption in April 2020. Excluding the one-time rebate, revenue would have been $3.4 million or 2.5% lower YoY in the nine-month period.

Pay TV service revenue decreased 16.0% YoY in 3Q2020 and 26.5% YoY in the nine-month period, mainly due to a lower subscriber base, the cable to fibre migration in the prior year and the COVID-19 impact on commercial revenue and advertising due to cost management by commercial clients.

Against the corresponding periods last year, Mobile service revenues in 3Q2020 and the nine-month period were 29.4% and 23.2% lower respectively due to lower postpaid and prepaid revenues. The decrease in postpaid revenues was mainly due to lower IDD, lower excess data usage, lower roaming due to a significant drop in global travel caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, lower plan subscriptions and lower VAS (value-added services) revenues, partially offset by the increase in SMS usage and voice usage. The decrease in prepaid revenues was mainly due to lower inbound and outbound travel as a result of tightened border controls resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, lower data subscriptions, prepaid expired credit and IDD.

The Group's 3Q2020 total revenue of S$489.7 million was S$82.9 million or 14.5% lower year-on-year ("YoY"), mainly due to lower contributions from Mobile, Pay TV and Sales of Equipment, partially offset by higher revenues from Broadband and Enterprise Business. The Group's total revenue for the nine-month period of S$1,449.3 million was S$272.9 million or 15.8% lower YoY, mainly due to lower contributions from Mobile, Pay TV, Broadband and Sales of Equipment, partially offset by higher revenues from Enterprise Business.

acquisition on 30 July 2020. This was partially offset by lower internet services and domestic leased circuits, lower managed services and lower voice services.

Revenue from Sales of Equipment decreased YoY by 26.8% in 3Q2020 and 30.3% in the nine-month period, mainly due to lower volume of handsets sold due to the COVID-19 impact and delay in the launch of new premium handset models.

The Group's total operating expenses for 3Q2020 and the nine-month period were lower YoY by S$67.1 million and S$220.1 million, respectively. The decrease was due to lower cost of sales and other operating expenses, partially offset by the increase in operating expenses relating to Cyber security services and Regional ICT services.

As a percentage of revenue, the Group's total operating expenses for 3Q2020 and the nine- month period were at 88.7% and 89.8% respectively, compared to 87.6% and 88.4% in the corresponding periods last year.

Other income increased YoY in 3Q2020 and the nine-month period, mainly due to Job Support Scheme (JSS) payouts recognised since 2Q2020 and higher income grant, partially offset by lower recovery of tunnel fees from TPG. The JSS payouts recognised in 3Q2020 and nine-month period were S$7.0 million and S$22.7 million respectively.

Profit from operations in 3Q2020 declined S$15.6 million YoY to S$64.4 million. Operating profits from Cyber security services reached S$2.8 million in 3Q2020, a S$6.4 million improvement compared to the corresponding period last year. Operating profits from Regional ICT services was S$0.2 million in 3Q2020 due to the consolidation of Strateq, following the completion of the acquisition on 30 July 2020. Excluding Cyber security services and Regional ICT services, profit from operations would have been S$61.4 million, which is S$22.2 million lower YoY. This is due to lower revenues from Mobile, Pay TV, and Network Solutions, lower margin from Sales of Equipment and lower other income mainly due to lower TPG tunnel fees cost recovery offset by JSS payouts recognised, partially mitigated by higher Broadband revenue and lower operating expenses.

Profit from operations for the nine-month period declined S$33.8 million YoY to S$175.5 million. Operating profits from Cyber security services of S$0.7 million in the nine-month period was a S$16.8 million improvement compared to the corresponding period last year. Operating profits from Regional ICT services was S$0.2 million in the nine-month period due to the consolidation of Strateq, following the completion of the acquisition on 30 July 2020. Excluding Cyber security services and Regional ICT services, profit from operations would have been S$174.6 million, which is S$50.8 million lower YoY. This is due to lower revenues from Mobile, Pay TV, Broadband and Network Solutions and lower margin from Sales of Equipment, partially mitigated by lower operating expenses and higher other income due to JSS payouts recognised, offset by lower TPG tunnel fees cost recovery.

Service EBITDA margin for 3Q2020 at 33.7% and the nine-month period at 32.1% were both 1.4% points lower, compared to the corresponding periods last year.

Finance income and finance expenses were stable in both 3Q2020 and the nine-month period, compared to the corresponding periods last year.

Share of results of associate was a gain for 3Q2020 and the nine-month period compared to a loss in the corresponding periods last year.

