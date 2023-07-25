TABLE OF CONTENTS

Foreword

About this Report

Private & Confidential © 2023 StarHub Ltd - All Rights Reserved

1

Strategy & Approach Overview

Our Climate Transition Plan outlines StarHub's transformative journey towards a sustainable future.

StarHub's Sustainability Framework

Four Key Decarbonisation Approaches

Private & Confidential © 2023 StarHub Ltd - All Rights Reserved

2

StarHub's Climate Ambition & Strategy

Key Climate Targets for FY2023 and beyond

Private & Confidential © 2023 StarHub Ltd - All Rights Reserved

3

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

StarHub Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2023 03:49:02 UTC.