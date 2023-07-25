StarHub Ltd is a Singapore-based company engaged in the operation and provision of telecommunications services and other businesses relating to the info-communications industry. The Company operates through two segments: telecommunications and cybersecurity. The telecommunications segment comprises the Company's mobile, entertainment, broadband, enterprise business, and equipment sales on a fully integrated network that has centralized customer service, sales, marketing, and administration support. In addition, the segment also includes regional information and communication technology (ICT), MyRepublic Broadband, and JOS entities. The Company's cybersecurity segment is engaged in the provision of systems integration activities and the supply of high-security assurance products and technology. The Company develops and offers corporate and government clients solutions incorporating artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data analytics, the Internet of Things, and robotics.

Sector Wireless Telecommunications Services