StarHub is the exclusive retailer offering all three models of the HUAWEI Pura 70 Series, now available for purchase both online and at retail stores

Singapore, 27 May 2024 - StarHub, Singapore's leading network, is excited to unveil the latest addition to its smartphone lineup - the HUAWEI Pura 70 series. From today, all three models of the highly anticipated HUAWEI 2024 flagship smartphone range are available for purchase online and in all StarHub retail stores. This marks the first HUAWEI candybar phone launch with StarHub in 2024, offering a compelling option for existing users and flagship phone enthusiasts.

StarHub customers on Mobile+ and Star Plan can enjoy $100 off the HUAWEI Pura 70, or double up to a $200 discount with the HUAWEI Pura 70 Pro or premium grade HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra. Customers can choose from StarHub's diverse range of Mobile plans that offer bundled entertainment and data perks, according to their budgets and mobile needs. This offer is valid until 31 December 2024, providing customers with an opportunity to experience the new lineup at an attractive price point.

Customers can revel in the ultimate mobile experience with the new HUAWEI Pura 70 Series, which boasts ground-breaking technology and elegant aesthetics. Enhanced by the new user-friendly EMUI 14.2, the series elevates the overall user experience with intelligent recognition and perception capabilities, ensuring safer and more convenient interactions.

In a bid to celebrate individuality, the Pura 70 series also introduced new trendy colors and patterns, including a pink shade for the base Pura 70 model, as well as an embossed delicate plaid pattern in brown, black, and earthy green hue for the Pura 70 Ultra.

Customers can purchase the HUAWEI Pura 70, Pura 70 Pro or Pura 70 Ultra both online at www.starhub.com/huawei and at all StarHub retail stores. Customers can also choose to purchase the HUAWEI Pura 70 Series through Buy Now Pay Later on Star Plan, from 28 May 2024.