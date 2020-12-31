Log in
STARHUB LTD

(CC3)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 12/30
1.32 SGD   0.00%
12/21STARHUB : Names New CEO
PU
12/21STARHUB : Names New CEO
MT
12/18STARHUB : Change - Announcement of Appointment FILE 1Opens in a new Window
PU
StarHub : General AnnouncementOpens in a new Window

12/31/2020 | 05:13am EST
STARHUB LTD

(Incorporated with limited liability in the Republic of Singapore)

Company Registration No. 199802208C

STARHUB LTD PRICES S$200,000,000 2.48% NOTES DUE 2031 TO BE ISSUED PURSUANT TO ITS S$2,000,000,000 MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME

StarHub Ltd ("StarHub", and together with its subsidiaries, the "StarHub Group") wishes to announce that it has priced the offering of S$200,000,000 2.48% notes due 2031 (the "Notes"). The Notes will be issued pursuant to StarHub's S$2,000,000,000 Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme (the "Programme").

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited has been appointed as the sole lead manager and bookrunner for the Notes.

The Notes are expected to be issued on 8 January 2021 and mature on 8 January 2031 and will bear interest at 2.48 per cent. per annum.

The net proceeds of the issue of the Notes will be used for financing the general corporate funding requirements or investments of StarHub and/or the StarHub Group (including financing new acquisitions and investments, refinancing of existing borrowings, working capital, capital expenditure and other general funding requirements).

Application will be made to the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") for permission to deal in and quotation of the Notes on the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made or opinions expressed or reports contained herein. Admission to the Official List of the SGX-ST and quotation of the Notes on the SGX- ST is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of StarHub, its subsidiaries, its associated companies (if any), the Programme and/or the Notes.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Kong Pooi Foong

Joint Company Secretary

31 December 2020

Financials
Sales 2020 2 020 M 1 528 M 1 528 M
Net income 2020 151 M 114 M 114 M
Net Debt 2020 953 M 721 M 721 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
Yield 2020 5,02%
Capitalization 2 284 M 1 726 M 1 728 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,60x
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart STARHUB LTD
Duration : Period :
StarHub Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARHUB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1,42 SGD
Last Close Price 1,32 SGD
Spread / Highest target 50,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven Terrell Clontz Chairman
Choon Hwee Chia Chief Financial Officer
Yaw Yee Kee Head-Information Services
Nihal Vijaya Devadas Kaviratne Lead Independent Director
Ming Seong Lim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARHUB LTD-7.04%1 726
SOFTBANK CORP.-11.41%58 958
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED13.20%38 462
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.39.63%29 865
SAFARICOM PLC7.94%12 475
TELE2 AB-20.06%9 143
