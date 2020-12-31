StarHub : General AnnouncementOpens in a new Window

STARHUB LTD

(Incorporated with limited liability in the Republic of Singapore)

Company Registration No. 199802208C

STARHUB LTD PRICES S$200,000,000 2.48% NOTES DUE 2031 TO BE ISSUED PURSUANT TO ITS S$2,000,000,000 MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME

StarHub Ltd ("StarHub", and together with its subsidiaries, the "StarHub Group") wishes to announce that it has priced the offering of S$200,000,000 2.48% notes due 2031 (the "Notes"). The Notes will be issued pursuant to StarHub's S$2,000,000,000 Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme (the "Programme").

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited has been appointed as the sole lead manager and bookrunner for the Notes.

The Notes are expected to be issued on 8 January 2021 and mature on 8 January 2031 and will bear interest at 2.48 per cent. per annum.

The net proceeds of the issue of the Notes will be used for financing the general corporate funding requirements or investments of StarHub and/or the StarHub Group (including financing new acquisitions and investments, refinancing of existing borrowings, working capital, capital expenditure and other general funding requirements).

Application will be made to the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") for permission to deal in and quotation of the Notes on the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made or opinions expressed or reports contained herein. Admission to the Official List of the SGX-ST and quotation of the Notes on the SGX- ST is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of StarHub, its subsidiaries, its associated companies (if any), the Programme and/or the Notes.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Kong Pooi Foong

Joint Company Secretary

31 December 2020