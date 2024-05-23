Customers can get free monthly data roaming to Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, South Korea and India

Singapore, 23 May 2024 - In celebration of its fifth anniversary, giga! is excited to celebrate this milestone with customers, by introducing 5G eSIM plans with data roaming to five popular destinations for free.

With giga!'s three new offerings, customers can now experience lightning-fast 5G connectivity that is safe, secure, and convenient. As more consumers travel for leisure and work, giga! recognizes the importance of staying connected no matter where you are. The new giga! mobile plans promise a triple delight of reliable network connectivity with giga's 5G nationwide coverage, convenience with eSIM technology, and the freedom of free monthly data roaming to five popular destinations including Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, South Korea and India. Users can enjoy faster download and upload speeds, seamless streaming, and ultra-low latency, all powered by Singapore's fastest network.

This integration of eSIM technology is aligned with giga's values of being sustainable, reducing eco-footprint and demonstrating giga's commitment towards being eco-friendly and plastic-free. With eSIM technology, users can easily enjoy uninterrupted and quick 5G connectivity, alleviating the need for physical SIM cards. By adopting eSIM, giga! also enhances customer security, reducing the risk of physical SIM card theft and fraudulent activities. giga! continues to safeguard customers' security as top priority by ensuring that all transactions are done via giga's app, and not from other third-party platforms, so that customers' data is always protected.

From now till 30 June 2024, customers who are on existing giga! plans, like the $18.33, $20.37 and $25.45 plans, will be auto-upgraded to the new 5G eSIM plans and can exchange their old SIM card for an eSIM for free (U.P. $1). Thereafter, all customers will be required to pay $1.00 for an eSIM or a $2.04 fee for delivery of a 5G physical SIM card.

The $18.33 5G plan includes 300GB, 800 SMS and 800mins with free 2GB of roaming data. Experience the latest 5G eSIM plans with giga! now. Customers can purchase giga's eSIM plan on the giga! app and online at https://www.giga.com.sg/mobile/eSIM.