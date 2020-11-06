StarHub : Presentation - Business Performance Update for the 3Q2020Opens in a new Window

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The following presentation may contain forward-looking statements by StarHub Ltd ("StarHub") relating to financial trends for future periods.

Some of the statements in this presentation which are not historical facts are statements of future expectations with respect to the financial conditions, results of operations and businesses, and related plans and objectives. These forward-looking statements are based on StarHub's current views, intentions, plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside StarHub's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements include known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Because actual results could differ materially from StarHub's current views, intentions, plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs about the future, such forward-looking statements are not and should not be construed as a representation, forecast or projection of future performance of StarHub. It should be noted that the actual performance of StarHub may vary significantly from such statements.