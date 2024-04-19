Keeps businesses agile and competitive with superfast internet, plug-and-play phone lines, and office productivity and collaboration tools

Singapore, 19 April 2024, StarHub has unveiled the Ultimate Relocation Mix & Match Bundle that combines StarHub's superfast internet connectivity with the versatile SmartUC telephony solution, and office productivity and collaboration tools.

The new bundle provides businesses with peace of mind by seamlessly coordinating the connectivity set-up and porting services when moving into new premises.

Tailored to tackle relocation challenges and accommodate employees working remotely or in a hybrid environment, the bundle facilitates swift adaptation with a high-performance network supported by a robust Service Level Agreement (SLA). It is designed to meet diverse communication needs by ensuring businesses establish a robust online presence with dedicated 24/7 customer support.

Running on StarHub's Tier 1 internet backbone, the internet service delivers a remarkable 99.95% uptime guarantee. In case of disruptions, the network's built-in redundancy also ensures continuity, minimising downtime and maximising productivity with minimal staff support needed.

Seamless collaboration

Complementing the internet service is SmartUC Lite and Mobile that offers plug-and-play telephony solutions designed for nimble deployments. This means that enterprise-grade voice capabilities such as sequential calling and simultaneous rings are made accessible on the go, accessing to all-in-one app powered by Webex, helping businesses enhance their operational efficiency while minimising deployment costs. SmartUC with Webex enables seamless collaboration with customers, partners and employees anytime and anywhere.

The bundle also includes licences for Microsoft 365 or Microsoft Office for productivity, and Zoom collaboration tools for videoconferencing and connecting with colleagues and partners.

Microsoft 365 combines best-in-class office apps, intelligent cloud services, and advanced security to provide the ultimate solution for real-time collaboration and productivity. As organisations move towards a hybrid workplace arrangement, Zoom enhances enterprise collaboration in the new office with a frictionless video conferencing experience.

"StarHub is committed to addressing the communication challenges businesses face while moving or setting up new office in today's dynamic digital landscape," said Tan Kit Yong, Head of Enterprise Business Group, StarHub. "Our Ultimate Relocation Mix & Match Bundle is designed to offer reliable and cost-effective solutions for seamless connectivity and collaboration allowing businesses to stay agile and focus on their core operations."

Customisable packages

The Ultimate Relocation Mix & Match Bundle is poised to boost enterprise connectivity and productivity, delivering cost-effective, secure, dependable, and streamlined network solutions for businesses in Singapore and beyond.

Businesses can customise their connectivity with bandwidth options ranging from 300Mbps to 1Gbps, catering to various needs such as VoIP, video conferencing, cloud-based applications, and large file uploads.

The Ultimate Relocation Mix & Match Bundle starts from a promotional price of S$127.00 per month for a 24-month contract, encompassing 500Mbps internet connectivity, one portable fixed line of SmartUC Lite or Mobile, one Microsoft M365 Standard and Zoom Workplace Pro licences. This package offers total savings of up to S$1,199, and new subscriptions will also receive up to S$200 shopping vouchers for a limited time.

For more information, call 1-800-888-8282 or go to

https://www.starhub.com/business/promotions/starhub-ultimate-relocation-bundle.html