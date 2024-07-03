Singapore, 3 July 2024 - StarHub today announced a groundbreaking new platform and partnership with ServiceNow, the world's leading digital workflow company. This collaboration leverages both companies' platforms, integrating StarHub's Enterprise Solutions with ServiceNow's Now Platform, and encompassing Service Bridge and AIOps on Cloud Infinity. This innovative alliance is poised to set a new benchmark for enterprise service management.

By integrating Telecommunications Service Management (TSM) capabilities, the partnership between StarHub and ServiceNow surpasses traditional siloed solutions, enabling both enterprise and government customers to automate routine tasks on StarHub's multi-cloud architecture, Cloud Infinity. This unified approach not only streamlines operations but also ensures compliance, enhancing overall efficiency and service delivery for customers leveraging the Cloud Infinity platform.

"Embracing our DARE+ transformation, this joint platform and partnership signify a monumental stride in service management excellence. Empowered by our cutting-edge Automation and AI-driven solutions, our fortified Digital Infrastructure Services are poised to revolutionise industries, empowering businesses of all sizes to optimise operations and cost, and unleash their full potential for unprecedented growth," said Nikhil Eapen, Chief Executive Officer at StarHub.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with StarHub to accelerate digital transformation for organizations across Asia Pacific. With the Now Platform, our aim is to provide customers with superior services to simplify their operations and modernisation process, which translates to better efficiency and higher levels of client satisfaction," said Detlef Krause, President for Asia Pacific at ServiceNow.

Enhanced Service Management for All

Through this partnership, StarHub can deliver comprehensive service management capabilities using the TSM platform. The TSM solution encompasses both Customer Service Management (CSM) and Information Technology Service Management (ITSM) functionalities. This integrated approach allows for:

1. External ticketing (CSM) to provide services to StarHub Enterprise customers

2. Internal ticketing (ITSM) to support StarHub Enterprise's internal operations

3. A Service Bridge to create secure direct connections with customers' ServiceNow instances

In addition, the platform encompasses Configuration Management Database and Omni Channel Solutions including email, virtual agent, mobile app, and agent workspaces. With the integrated TSM capabilities, customers can track service performance in real time and continuously improve management of delivery. This enhances the overall customer experience, enabling customers to transform their businesses through a connected ecosystem of seamless, digital workflows. Existing ServiceNow users can also easily migrate to StarHub's platform, ensuring a smoother transition for businesses already invested in the technology.

Service Bridge for Seamless Service Requests

Service Bridge allows enterprise customers to make service requests and receive support from StarHub directly within their own ServiceNow instance. This eliminates the need to switch to another system, securely powering the flow of work across the ecosystem. This innovation enables a frictionless experience, making it easy to collaborate and process requests while giving users the convenience of working within their familiar ServiceNow environment.

Automation Powers Efficiency

Leveraging Automation and Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps), StarHub can now automate routine tasks for all Cloud Infinity customers. This frees up IT staff to focus on complex issues, thus drastically enhancing operational efficiency and reducing fault resolutions.

Cost-Effective Cloud Solutions

StarHub's low-latency, multi-cloud architecture, Cloud Infinity, acts as the powerhouse behind these advancements. Beyond traditional cloud solutions, it delivers a suite of innovative and cost-effective services for StarHub customers, encompassing key technology pillars such as Service Orchestration, Service Assurance, Service Management, and Automation.