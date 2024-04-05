The launch underscores StarHub's continuous commitment to improve customer experience and satisfaction for all its users

Singapore, 5 April, 2024 - In a significant move towards inclusivity and accessibility, giga! (powered by StarHub) has introduced a suite of new accessibility features within the giga! mobile app, in support of the Digital for Life (DfL) movement. These features are designed to break down barriers and empower individuals with disabilities (PWDs) in Singapore, ensuring equal access to mobile services and information.

"As advocates for equal access and innovation, giga! Is proud to lead the way in prioritising accessibility and AI integration," said Johan Buse, Chief Consumer Business Group at StarHub. "As a DfL Partner, supporting the DfL movement, we are dedicated to removing barriers and empowering PWDs, while our adoption of advanced AI technology reflects our commitment to provide the best for our customers. These initiatives are a testament to giga's commitment to setting new standards in the telco industry as we continue to prioritise digital innovation, social inclusion, and customer experience."

An ongoing effort to drive inclusive mobile experience for all

The new accessibility features build upon giga's growing support for the DfL movement since 2022 and are seamlessly integrated to make the app experience more inclusive and accessible for the PWDs community:

Text-to-Speech : Compatibility with popular screen readers for visually impaired users, along with clear descriptions of images and non-text content.

: Compatibility with popular screen readers for visually impaired users, along with clear descriptions of images and non-text content. Adjustable Text Size: Allows users to customise font size and style for enhanced readability.

Allows users to customise font size and style for enhanced readability. High Contrast Mode: Offers adjustable colour contrast options catering to users with visual impairments.

Offers adjustable colour contrast options catering to users with visual impairments. Closed Captions and Transcripts: Closed captions for video content and transcripts for audio content, benefiting users with hearing impairments.

Closed captions for video content and transcripts for audio content, benefiting users with hearing impairments. Focus Management: Clear focus indicators and logical navigation flow aiding users with cognitive impairments.

Clear focus indicators and logical navigation flow aiding users with cognitive impairments. Audio Description: Utilisation of assistant features in devices for seamless app launching.

Giga! has also extended free subscription benefits for an additional year, totalling two years of complimentary service for all PWDs on giga! lines. This progress builds upon giga's ongoing support for PWDs, driven by our gigaCares ethos of equal access to Connectivity. Aligned with DfL movement's mission to build a digitally inclusive society, this initiative reflects giga's dedication to inclusivity and social responsibility.

AI Chatbot upgrade with OpenAI technology

In addition to these accessibility enhancements, giga! is also elevating customer support on both the giga! app and website by upgrading its chatbot, Gino. Leveraging the power of Large Language Models (LLM) from OpenAI, this upgrade improves context understanding and provides better guided responses for customer enquiries. This means giga customers' interaction experience with Gino will now be more intuitive and effective.

