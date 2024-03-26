Trusted health services include telemedicine, health screening and nutrition plans

Singapore, 26 March 2024 - StarHub has launched LifeHub+, a one-stop platform for customers to access health and wellness services conveniently with greater value from trusted providers. As part of StarHub's DARE+ initiative, LifeHub+ is committed to delivering convenient and accessible healthcare services for all, leveraging the power of technology to prioritise our customers' wellbeing. LifeHub+ will include a range of services provided by Speedoc, Nutrition Kitchen and Doctor Anywhere.

From today, customers can enjoy a wide array of bundles from 3 partners, offering various product options tailored to the various needs of their personal health journeys on LifeHub+. With personalised recommendations, individuals are empowered to actively manage their health, and detect and prevent potential health issues early on. Customers can conveniently purchase the curated bundles from LifeHub+ and use them in the partners' platforms during their checkout. The integration into the StarHub app will assist individuals to access essential and expert health services easily.

With LifeHub+, StarHub aims to drive connectivity by bringing together health and wellness solutions across platforms in a fast, safe, secure and efficient manner. In the coming months, LifeHub+ will provide an even greater array of products across more health & wellness categories. StarHub will continue to promote healthier living through preventive care. This initiative reflects our commitment to driving innovation in the healthcare sector, laying the foundation for future advancements in telemedicine and digital health services.

LifeHub+ is available to all in Singapore. Doctor Anywhere's services will be available from mid-April. Simply sign up online on LifeHub.sg or access LifeHub+ services via the StarHub app. Existing StarHub customers, will be able to access LifeHub+ directly from the StarHub app when they log in with their Hub ID.